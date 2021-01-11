Links out muscle Discoverer girls

A physical brand of basketball forced the Columbus High girls into a boatload of first-half giveaways and put the Discoverers in a deep, deep hole during a 76-36 loss to Lincoln High on Saturday afternoon.
Columbus committed 28 turnovers, had 20 of them in the first half, and scored just two points in the second quarter.
Columbus found some rhythm offensively in the third quarter, but with Lincoln High likely taking its foot off the gas, that was only temporary. The Links reestablished their dominance in the fourth and gave the Discoverers (2-8) their second-largest loss of the season.
“It’s much more like you would set in the Metro, and it ends up knocking you off your path a little bit. They’re definitely physical. We really didn’t have an answer for (Kaysia) Woods and (Kiana Wiley) is just so physically strong,” coach Dave Licari said. “It was somewhat the style of play, but we are still trying to make too many passes right over the top of the defender.”
The physical style had Columbus on its heels early in a 22-9 first quarter. As CHS tried to adjust, passes and shots were hurried. Giveaways and bad looks made it 20-2 in the second and 42-11 at the break.
The Discoverers settled down after halftime, regrouped and had a better idea how to attack the Links and created a balanced effort in the third quarter. Alyssa Dorau hit two 3-pointers. Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, Tayler Braun and Logan Kapels all knocked down jumpshots. But after some undisciplined defense and several foul calls on Lincoln High in the third, the Links were again the aggressors in the third.
Columbus won the third quarter 15-10 but lost the final eight minutes 24-10.
“The girls did a much better job handling it in the second half,” Licari said. “We adjusted to that style of play and that speed of the game a lot better. Our transition defense, though, we’ve got to keep working on it.”
Braun led Columbus with nine points. CHS shot just 11 of 31.
The loss was the second in a row to a top-10 team. Lincoln High is No. 7 in Class A. Columbus suffered its worst loss of the year earlier in the week during an 87-43 loss to No. 2 Fremont. The gauntlet of opponents continues Tuesday in a road game at No. 6 Lincoln East.
Columbus will be another big underdog in Lincoln. Regardless, Licari said the Discoverers can’t worry about that when they load the bus. There are still enough internal issues to overcome before CHS can compete with the best.
“In our case, the turnovers have been such a problem for us, that’s the major focus,” Licari said. “Although we’ve had a couple games where we’ve struggled to shoot … overall we’re a decent shooting team. It comes back to the turnovers. First half today, we had 20 turnovers and 12 shots.”
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.