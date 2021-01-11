Links out muscle Discoverer girls

A physical brand of basketball forced the Columbus High girls into a boatload of first-half giveaways and put the Discoverers in a deep, deep hole during a 76-36 loss to Lincoln High on Saturday afternoon.

Columbus committed 28 turnovers, had 20 of them in the first half, and scored just two points in the second quarter.

Columbus found some rhythm offensively in the third quarter, but with Lincoln High likely taking its foot off the gas, that was only temporary. The Links reestablished their dominance in the fourth and gave the Discoverers (2-8) their second-largest loss of the season.

“It’s much more like you would set in the Metro, and it ends up knocking you off your path a little bit. They’re definitely physical. We really didn’t have an answer for (Kaysia) Woods and (Kiana Wiley) is just so physically strong,” coach Dave Licari said. “It was somewhat the style of play, but we are still trying to make too many passes right over the top of the defender.”

The physical style had Columbus on its heels early in a 22-9 first quarter. As CHS tried to adjust, passes and shots were hurried. Giveaways and bad looks made it 20-2 in the second and 42-11 at the break.