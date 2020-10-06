Local Golf: Cardinals and Shamrocks headed to sate

DISTRICT C-2: Boone Central and Scotus will both be headed to state after Boone Central won the C-2 district and Scotus finished third. Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen won the meet with a score of 66, Scotus freshman Cecilia Arndt shot a 91 for third and Boone Central junior Rachel Malander carded a 98 for sixth.

Shelby-Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh both saw seasons come to an end after failing to place in the top three as a team and without landing any players in the top 10.

Class C state golf will be held at Elks Country Club Monday and Tuesday with tee times starting at 9 a.m.

DISTRICT B-3: Lakeview and Schuyler saw girls golf seasons come to an end on Tuesday after neither team finished in the top three and no individuals placed in the top 10.

The Class B Tournament will be held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Check Thursday's issue or online ahead of time for more on these stories.

