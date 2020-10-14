Local runners compete for chance at state

Columbus High, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview cross country teams will all be competing on Thursday in district meets for a chance to make it to the state championships.
The top three teams in each district along with the top 15 individuals will all qualify for next Friday at UNK.
Both the boys and girls Discoverer teams are in the A-4 district at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. The boys share a district with Creighton Prep, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Norfolk and Omaha Westside.
Lincoln North Star is ranked No. 3, Creighton Prep is ranked No. 4 and Norfolk is ranked No. 10 is the NETC coaches poll.
The girls are in the same district as Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Norfolk, North Platte and Omaha Marian.
Lincoln East is ranked No. 2 and Marian is ranked No. 6.
Both Scotus and Lakeview are in the C-3 district at Albion Country Club.
The teams in the district are Battle Creek, Boone Central, Hartington, Logan View, Madison, O'Neil, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer and Winnebago.
The Shamrock boys come into the race ranked No. 1 in Class C. Pierce is ranked No. 8 and is the only other ranked boys team in the district.
The Boone Central girls are ranked No. 2 and Pierce is ranked No. 5.
Last year at state, Scotus girls finished third and the boys finished ninth. Lakeview didn't have any runners at the state championship last year.
Other area teams will also be in district action. Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Twin River are in the D-2 district at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Pender, St. Edward is at the D-3 district at Minden Country Club, David City is in the C-2 district at Branched Oak Lake in Malcolm, Aquinas and East Butler are at the D-1 district at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction and Schuyler is in the B-3 district at Concordia University in Seward.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@colmbustelegram.com
