 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local runners compete for chance at state
View Comments

Local runners compete for chance at state

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Gasper Ben Juarez

Michael Gasper, left, and Ben Juarez run side by side in the Scotus Invite earlier this year. Gasper and Juarez will be looking to qualify for state on Thursday. 

 PETER HUGUENIN, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Columbus High, Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview cross country teams will all be competing on Thursday in district meets for a chance to make it to the state championships. 

The top three teams in each district along with the top 15 individuals will all qualify for next Friday at UNK.

Both the boys and girls Discoverer teams are in the A-4 district at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. The boys share a district with Creighton Prep, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Norfolk and Omaha Westside. 

Lincoln North Star is ranked No. 3, Creighton Prep is ranked No. 4 and Norfolk is ranked No. 10 is the NETC coaches poll. 

The girls are in the same district as Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Norfolk, North Platte and Omaha Marian.

Lincoln East is ranked No. 2 and Marian is ranked No. 6. 

Both Scotus and Lakeview are in the C-3 district at Albion Country Club. 

The teams in the district are Battle Creek, Boone Central, Hartington, Logan View, Madison, O'Neil, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer and Winnebago. 

The Shamrock boys come into the race ranked No. 1 in Class C. Pierce is ranked No. 8 and is the only other ranked boys team in the district. 

The Boone Central girls are ranked No. 2 and Pierce is ranked No. 5. 

Last year at state, Scotus girls finished third and the boys finished ninth. Lakeview didn't have any runners at the state championship last year. 

Other area teams will also be in district action. Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Twin River are in the D-2 district at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Pender, St. Edward is at the D-3 district at Minden Country Club, David City is in the C-2 district at Branched Oak Lake in Malcolm, Aquinas and East Butler are at the D-1 district at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction and Schuyler is in the B-3 district at Concordia University in Seward. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@colmbustelegram.com 

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Rocks run past Warriors
Football

'Rocks run past Warriors

  • Updated

A week after accounting for seven touchdowns between them, Scotus Central Catholic quarterback Evan Bock and running back Devon Borchers combi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scotus senior Ava Kuhl signs with Doane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News