Local softball wrap: Slammers and Cardinals suffer loses

Polk County (2-2) and Boone Central (0-1) softball suffered defeats in the past week.

The Polk County Slammers lost 9-7 to Central City (1-3) on Tuesday on the road after giving up a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.

The Boone Central Cardinals lost 9-0 to Class C contender (Lincoln Journal Star Ratings) Highway 91 (4-1) at home on Monday.

Central City 9, Polk County 7: Polk County took an early one-run lead in the first but allowed six runs in the first two innings.

The Slammers rallied, scoring two in the third and four in the fourth to regain the lead, but allowed the home run in the bottom of the seventh to lose.

Sierra Boden scored the first run for the game after singling on a fly ball to center field, stealing second and scoring on an error.

But, Central City allowed five hits in the next two innings including a double and a home run and committed an error to give up a 6-1 lead.