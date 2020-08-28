Local softball wrap: Slammers and Cardinals suffer loses

Polk County (2-2) and Boone Central (0-1) softball suffered defeats in the past week.
The Polk County Slammers lost 9-7 to Central City (1-3) on Tuesday on the road after giving up a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Boone Central Cardinals lost 9-0 to Class C contender (Lincoln Journal Star Ratings) Highway 91 (4-1) at home on Monday.
Central City 9, Polk County 7: Polk County took an early one-run lead in the first but allowed six runs in the first two innings.
The Slammers rallied, scoring two in the third and four in the fourth to regain the lead, but allowed the home run in the bottom of the seventh to lose.
Sierra Boden scored the first run for the game after singling on a fly ball to center field, stealing second and scoring on an error.
But, Central City allowed five hits in the next two innings including a double and a home run and committed an error to give up a 6-1 lead.
Boden scored again in the top of the third after stealing home and Sadie Sunday singled in another run.
Emma Roberts, Kayleigh Pinney and Boden loaded the bases with three singles in the top of the fourth.
Roberts stole home and Josi Noble tripled tying the game.
Christina Rystrom followed the triple with another single and Sunday singled in the fourth run of the inning to give Polk County a 7-6 lead.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the seventh.
Central City hit two one-out singles to put runners on first and second. The Slammers were one strike away from the second out when the Bison blasted a home run over the left-field fence to win the game.
Nobel and Sunday led Polk County with two hits and two RBIs each. Boden stole a team-high three basses.
Polk County played Boone Central on Thursday but the game ended after the print deadline.
The Slammers are in action next on Saturday in the NEN Viper Tournament at Wisner River Park.
Highway 91 9, Boone Central 0: Highway 91 Cyclone pitcher Jaedynn Ratzlaff dominated the game throwing all seven innings and allowing no runs on two hits while striking out six batters and only walking two. Highway 91 also only committed one error.
Boone Central's defense struggled at points committing five errors while the pitchers gave up seven hits.
Highway 91 scored three in the first, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.
The Cardinals' two hits came from Claire Choat and Ashtyn Hedlund.
Boone Central is also in action next at the NEN tournament on Saturday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!