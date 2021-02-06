Jones and the Chiefs - Triumph among tragedy

Nicole Jones can't say exactly what it was that sent her to her room alone in her childhood to watch the NFL. She theorizes that it had something to do with youthful rebellion - her parents weren't sports fans.
When she first began her Sunday ritual at age 8, like today, local teams were featured on the legacy TV networks. She gradually gravitated to Kansas City.
Little did she know that decades later when death came to her doorstep, it was those same Chiefs that would provide respite from loss. Within a two-week period, she lost her father and aunt in and around the 2019 holiday season. As she settled into her chair a year ago to watch the Super Bowl, she was only a few hours removed from a memorial service.
Jones approached the biggest game of her life as a Kansas City supporter hopeful. Thankfully, she'll never have to know what it would have been like to pile a loss on top of the sadness she had been experiencing. Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid found a way.
Now, a year later, the Chiefs are back in the big game and Jones is anticipating taking in the experience with less on her mind.
"Last year, my dad had passed away Dec. 22. Two weeks later, his sister had passed away. At the time, we were looking at getting Super Bowl tickets, but we had his sister's memorial service on that day," Jones recalled. "... I don't think I would have been too terribly upset if they would have lost, because they gave it every effort, it just made it more enjoyable and definitely heartwarming. It was the icing on the cake to an otherwise awful year."
Jones was born in Columbus and then grew up in Silver Creek. She moved to Omaha at 21 and earned her license for massage therapy, where she met her husband, Mike, who was back on leave from the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. She ended up back with him in Florida and the two began a family in Jacksonville. They moved back to Nebraska temporarily to help Nicole's mom fight a cancer diagnosis, returned to Jacksonville, but have been in Columbus now for a little more than a decade.
When her mother, Joyce, was given the news, Nicole came back to the area with a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old and lived in her old bedroom with her kids in Silver Creek. The Joneses eventually bought the house they live in now and moved Nicole's parents in with them. Joyce has been in remission for nearly eight years.
While Nicole was in Jacksonville, she still found ways to see her team in person. Perhaps her favorite was a trip to Arrowhead Stadium in 2006 for the Chiefs and Jaguars on the last day of the year. The couple had just been visiting for Thanksgiving and wasn't planning on coming back, but Nicole found a deal on eBay that included tickets and lodging at a price that seemed too good to be true. After some investigation into the authenticity of the deal, the Joneses returned to the Midwest and watched a 35-30 Chiefs' win that saw Larry Johnson rush for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Trent Green was the KC quarterback.
"My mother hated sports. I really don't know, I think just every time I had an opportunity to watch sports in my room, I would," she said. "My dad would watch NASCAR with me. … That was really the only sport we watched together."
Jones estimated that her fandom began to turn into an every-Sunday-tradition at about age 12 or 13 in the days of Montana, Marcus Allen and Derrick Thomas. At 16, she began asking for Chiefs gear every Christmas.
Over the years, she's been to 14 games. Comparatively, she's only been to Lincoln four times to watch the Huskers. When the couple welcomed their middle son into the world, Nicole thought Marcus, as in Allen, would be a good name. But he didn't look like a Marcus, and Mike wasn't totally into it.
Perhaps as a way to have a piece of his daughter still with him after she moved away, her father, Jerry Heins, came around to Chiefs Kingdom and officially became a fan. When the two spoke on the phone from different time zones, the conversation always came around to the Chiefs.
Jerry, a Vietnam War veteran, was exposed to Agent Orange during his service. That exposure turned into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease - commonly known as COPD - decades later. A little more than a year ago he was put into hospice and moved to Tabitha in Lincoln.
When life was slipping away and he was mostly unable to speak, any talk of a Chiefs' win sparked a smile and a thumbs up from Jerry.
He was one of 10 children in his family. He went on to his eternal reward on Dec. 22. Nicole and the family had the funeral Dec. 30 after the holidays. Then the phone rang not too many days after with the news that Jerry's sister, Dixie Reyer, had also passed on.
As the family discussed possible dates for Dixie's memorial, the date that was suggested was Feb. 2. One of the other Heins siblings pointed out the significance of that date and plans were set to meet afterward at Maximus as a pseudo-reception to eat, chat and be together while also enjoying the biggest sporting event of the year.
"It was different last year. It was hard to enjoy a lot of what was going on during the playoffs and in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl because we were getting together to say goodbye once, then doing it again," Jones said. "I've had more fun this year sharing photos and videos and jokes about the Chiefs on Facebook."
But what was it like during the game, especially when Kansas City fell behind and mounted a fourth-quarter comeback?
"Oh my gosh, I was screaming and yelling," Jones said. "All those celebratory moments the Chiefs haven't gotten to experience in all that time ... it was amazing."
Jones isn't certain what the plans are for Sunday, likely she'll be staying home with the family, and probably only one member of that family will be with her. Of the three kids, only the youngest is a football fan, and he prefers Green Bay.
Win or lose, she'll appreciate everything that comes with being a fan of a team in the Super Bowl much more the second time around. Her thoughts will undoubtedly wander to what it might have been like for dad to be there and take it all in together. Yet, while that might also inspire a few brief moments of sadness, and there's always a chance the Chiefs could lose, Jones has added to her perspective on matters in life since a year ago.
She's always considered herself a grateful person, but now even more so. Jones is working on opening her own massage therapy business in the basement of Pioneer Plaza. A Gifted Touch Massage has come with its own difficulties in getting off the ground over the last six months.
Whether in business, life or love for the Chiefs, she takes a positive approach.
"I just look at it this way: Everyone has it worse off than you do," she said. "I'm just thankful God has kept me here another day to share my passion, which is helping others in massage therapy and any other way I can."
