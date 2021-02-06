Jones and the Chiefs - Triumph among tragedy

Nicole Jones can't say exactly what it was that sent her to her room alone in her childhood to watch the NFL. She theorizes that it had something to do with youthful rebellion - her parents weren't sports fans.

When she first began her Sunday ritual at age 8, like today, local teams were featured on the legacy TV networks. She gradually gravitated to Kansas City.

Little did she know that decades later when death came to her doorstep, it was those same Chiefs that would provide respite from loss. Within a two-week period, she lost her father and aunt in and around the 2019 holiday season. As she settled into her chair a year ago to watch the Super Bowl, she was only a few hours removed from a memorial service.

Jones approached the biggest game of her life as a Kansas City supporter hopeful. Thankfully, she'll never have to know what it would have been like to pile a loss on top of the sadness she had been experiencing. Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid found a way.

Now, a year later, the Chiefs are back in the big game and Jones is anticipating taking in the experience with less on her mind.