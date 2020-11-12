Longhorns and Cougars for Lincoln

Four teams entered the D-1 playoffs with an undefeated record. Four weeks later, those are the only four squads that remain.
Two meet Friday at 6 p.m. in Stromsburg when 11-0 Cross County hosts 11-0 Burwell.
Cross County will be looking to make its first-ever state final, while Burwell is hoping to make its fifth appearance in six years. Burwell lost last year's D-1 title game to Osceola/High Plains.
"They're extremely talented," Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said of the Longhorns. "We know that they know that; the state knows that. They're big, they're fast, they're physical, they're well coached. They know how to compete and win."
Burwell junior running back Caleb Bush has caused problems for teams all year. According to MaxPreps.com, he is second in the state in rushing yards in all levels of football. He's rushed for 2,132 yards and 32 touchdowns on 192 carries.
"He's a big kid, but he can move, though," DeLano said. "He's definitely the best yards-after-contact guy we've seen. We've talked about that a lot this week."
Senior quarterback Barak Birch has thrown for 1,035 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has tossed touchdowns to seven different receivers.
"He's a facilitator. He can fling it around and drop it on a dime," DeLano said. "He's a really talented kid and probably doesn't get talked about enough, just because the pieces around him.
"All of their line is big and physical. Tight ends that can go and run smooth routes. All around they're just good. They have no weak points. We're going to have to be extremely sound."
Only four teams have rushed for over 100 yards against the Cougars.
Offensively, Cross County has rolled over every opponent in the last three months. Senior Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim have the Cougars leading the nation in total rushing yards as a team. Only twice has Cross County been held under 400 total rush yards in a game. On the other side of the ball, the Cougars face a defense that has only allowed more than 100 total rush yards four times. Good against good; something's got to give.
Cross County began to find its rushing ability late last year and ran all the way to the semifinals where it lost to eventual champion Osceola/High Plains. Burwell is a back-to-back runner-up following back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.
"Just making it this far last year kind of makes us more hungry," Noyd said. "We know it's going to be a dog fight out there. We've had a good week of practice so far, and, hopefully, we'll be able to bring it on Friday."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
