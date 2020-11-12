Longhorns and Cougars for Lincoln

"All of their line is big and physical. Tight ends that can go and run smooth routes. All around they're just good. They have no weak points. We're going to have to be extremely sound."

Only four teams have rushed for over 100 yards against the Cougars.

Offensively, Cross County has rolled over every opponent in the last three months. Senior Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim have the Cougars leading the nation in total rushing yards as a team. Only twice has Cross County been held under 400 total rush yards in a game. On the other side of the ball, the Cougars face a defense that has only allowed more than 100 total rush yards four times. Good against good; something's got to give.

Cross County began to find its rushing ability late last year and ran all the way to the semifinals where it lost to eventual champion Osceola/High Plains. Burwell is a back-to-back runner-up following back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.

"Just making it this far last year kind of makes us more hungry," Noyd said. "We know it's going to be a dog fight out there. We've had a good week of practice so far, and, hopefully, we'll be able to bring it on Friday."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

