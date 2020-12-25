Mac to the rescue

"And we ate it all, all of it," Kobza said. "It was hard to go to bed bloated."

... "It showed I wasn’t the only one in this. I have people around me who care about me. Other people were here for me."

None of it surprised Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter. Shevlin, as profiled before the 2020 state tournament, almost lost his athletic career to a childhood injury. Keiswetter said he came to practice and competed on the mat with an appreciation for every minute. He enjoyed his teammates and their successes.

Kobza has one more medal that Shevlin, and that's where the count will unfortunately end. Perhaps the hardest thing to witness, Keiswetter said, is watching one of his guys fall one step short of their goal.

When it happens to one of the most admired members of the program, it's all the more disheartening.