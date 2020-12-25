Mac to the rescue

Columbus High senior Tanner Kobza and former teammate, now Wayne State student Mac Shevlin, had an irregular way of cutting weight when the two were teammates.
As they put in the miles and sweat off the pounds on the treadmill, the pair watched videos of some guy on YouTube who's schtick was overeating. He'd gather a family size of fast food or candy or whatever he had a taste for and eat it all for the world to see.
Like parents living vicariously through sons and daughters out on the mat, Kobza and Shevlin ate up, but not actually, the visual pleasure of watching someone do what they could not.
So when Kobza suffered the fourth concussion of his life earlier this month and called it quits on his wrestling career, guess who was at the door with a full menu of everything wrestlers deny themselves in season?
"I know how much my senior season meant to me, and I could not imagine how that was for him having that taken away after everything he had put in," Shevlin said. "I knew that he had been going through a little bit of a weight cut this season and I figured that would put a smile on his face."
Tanner Kobza had his first concussion as a small child, suffered another as a sophomore and a third late last January. That one ended his season after taking a fourth place medal at state the year before.
It was understood that another would likely be the end of his career.
Thus, on Dec. 2 when he sprang up from a shot fake and hit the back of his head on a teammate's face, it spelled trouble. Kobza was knocked unconscious and spent the better part of the next two weeks sleeping in darkness.
Mom and dad had essentially made an agreement before the season that another concussion meant the end of the road for his career. Begrudgingly, he understood. There's life after wrestling.
Of course, that didn't make it any easier.
"There were tears involved, for sure," Kobza said. "It was my one last go. I put my heart out there and it just all comes falling down."
Thankfully, in the early stages of recovery, he wasn't awake enough to fully have to confront the disappointment. Kobza blocked any sign of light in his room and slept, rising only to take Tylenol and eat.
When Shevlin rang the doorbell the Monday after, Kobza went to answer the door in one of his first few occasions of extended time outside his bedroom.
"He had a whole lot of everything," Kobza said. "I don’t know how he carried it all in there."
The full list included: Buffalo wings, ice cream, soda, cinnamon sticks, Reese's sticks, cookies and chicken alfredo.
"And we ate it all, all of it," Kobza said. "It was hard to go to bed bloated."
... "It showed I wasn’t the only one in this. I have people around me who care about me. Other people were here for me."
None of it surprised Columbus coach Adam Keiswetter. Shevlin, as profiled before the 2020 state tournament, almost lost his athletic career to a childhood injury. Keiswetter said he came to practice and competed on the mat with an appreciation for every minute. He enjoyed his teammates and their successes.
Kobza has one more medal that Shevlin, and that's where the count will unfortunately end. Perhaps the hardest thing to witness, Keiswetter said, is watching one of his guys fall one step short of their goal.
When it happens to one of the most admired members of the program, it's all the more disheartening.
"He’s just such a good kid. He’s got manners, he opens doors for old ladies when we go places, he’s such a nice kid. He’s such a good person it just it makes it that much harder to see him have to go through this," Keiswetter said. "He sets the example for all the younger kids – he does the right stuff, studies hard, gets good grades, he’s on time to class, just all those little things that don’t really have anything to do with sports. He just does those things because he’s a good person."
And he's continuing those little things as a spectator.
Kobza's first full day of school since the accident was last week. Closer to 100% he's now also attending practices.
His twin brother Trey was inspired to join the team in his honor, but after years away, and due to a lingering football injury, he also decided to hang it up.
Although that little tribute only lasted a few days, it was appreciated.
Tanner may never fully recover from the injustice of a such a sudden end, but he also said he won't allow it to define his future. While it's agonizing, he's there watching, offering tips and hollering encouragement.
The tough part is because of the current fan restrictions, he's not sure he'll be able to actually watch the guys compete; practice may be all. But one way or another, he's going to soak it all up and choose to offer support over negativity.
"Now I’ve just got to watch it every day, which I hate with a passion. I’m still trying to be as involved with the team as I can, because I want to spend every moment with these guys that I can," Kobza said. "I’m trying to make what I can out of it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports @columbustelegram.com.