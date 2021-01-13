Mendez claims lone CHS win at Norfolk

Josue Mendez won the boys 100-yard breaststroke on Tuesday in Norfolk but CHS failed to win any other events and dropped a dual against the Panthers.
Yet, while Columbus was shut out everywhere else and Norfolk swept the top two spots in five events, the Discoverers weren't without highlights. Columbus also had personal bests or new season-best times in 13 events.
Morgan Johansen and Shae Drymon had a pair of runner-up finishes for the girls. Mendez had a runner-up to go with his win, and Ben Jacobs had two second-place finishes.
The defeat comes after Columbus swept all 11 events by the girls team and the boys won all but one Saturday against South Sioux City at the Aquatic Center.
"Saturday went really. We had a lot of great swims, a lot of PRs, a relay qualify, an individual qualify and an automatic qualifier, and then yesterday kids were just kind of in ... a funk," coach Alyssa Dillon said. "It's always nice to compete in your home pool. So, I think that's why we did better on Saturday."
Mendez took the top spot in the breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 2.68 seconds, more than 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up from Norfolk. He was second in the 50 free by just about seven-tenths of a second to Norfolk's Mason Olmer, a friend and offseason training partner.
Mendez and Olmer are listed in the top 10 of all 100 breaststroke times in the state by MaxPreps.com. However, those two did not face off in the breaststroke.
Olmer had the better of Mendez by two-tenths in the 50 free. The pair shared a fist bump in the water after hitting the wall. In a case of two friends bringing out the best in one another, Mendez swam a new personal best time in the event.
"It was a pretty cool moment to see those two go up against each other," Dillon said. "It was even better at the end when they were laughing and smiling together."
Maddi Schulz, Alexis Haynes, Shae Drymon, Ben Jacobs and Jonathan Reiff each set new season-best times in two events. Freshman Conor Zobel-Stevens had a new personal record in the 100 butterfly.
Discoverers deck Cards
The Columbus girls were unstoppable in Saturday's home dual against South Sioux City. They won all 11 events and swept the top two spots twice.
Two secondary state times were achieved and one automatic qualifier was earned by boys senior Josue Mendez in the 100 backstroke.
The girls medley relay of Schulz, Haynes, Drymon and Johansen earned a secondary state time. Drymon and teammate Kaira Dallman tied for the win in the 50 free and Dallman picked up a secondary time.
Mavzuna Rozikov won the 200 free and dropped five seconds. Mary Faltys was second to Johansen in the 100 fly but had a similar large time cut. The girls won with a final score of 125-30 while the boys were 90-51 victors.
Sway, the nickname given to Mendez by his coaches and teammates, is the first automatic qualifier to state since Dillon took over last year.
"He has been working so hard. The entire team was jumping up and down," Dillon said. "Many got emotional and teary-eyed including Sway, coaches and his mom who was there to cheer him on."
Multiple winners included Drymon in the 50 free and 100 free, Johansen in the 100 butterfly and 100 breast and Schulz in the 500 free and 100 back. Boys double winners included Josh Nelson in the individual medley and 100 back, Ben Jacobs in the 200 free and 500 free and Mendez in the 100 free and the breaststroke.
"I am one happy coach," Dillon said. "They have really been working hard and pushing themselves."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.