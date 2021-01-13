Mendez claims lone CHS win at Norfolk

Josue Mendez won the boys 100-yard breaststroke on Tuesday in Norfolk but CHS failed to win any other events and dropped a dual against the Panthers.

Yet, while Columbus was shut out everywhere else and Norfolk swept the top two spots in five events, the Discoverers weren't without highlights. Columbus also had personal bests or new season-best times in 13 events.

Morgan Johansen and Shae Drymon had a pair of runner-up finishes for the girls. Mendez had a runner-up to go with his win, and Ben Jacobs had two second-place finishes.

The defeat comes after Columbus swept all 11 events by the girls team and the boys won all but one Saturday against South Sioux City at the Aquatic Center.

"Saturday went really. We had a lot of great swims, a lot of PRs, a relay qualify, an individual qualify and an automatic qualifier, and then yesterday kids were just kind of in ... a funk," coach Alyssa Dillon said. "It's always nice to compete in your home pool. So, I think that's why we did better on Saturday."