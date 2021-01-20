 Skip to main content
Milford's early onslaught too much for Lakeview boys
Milford's early onslaught too much for Lakeview boys

Lakeview Vikings

Unbeaten and sixth-ranked Milford came out firing on Tuesday night at Lakeview and quickly turned away any Viking hopes of an upset with an early offensive onslaught.

The Eagles won the game 66-44 and scored more than a third of their points in the first quarter thanks in large part to offensive rebounds. Milford had 13 on the game and shot 25 of 52.

It was a 23-11 advantage after the first eight minutes. Lakeview closed it to 10 in the second half but came no closer. Eli Osten led Lakeview with 21 points - the most any Viking has scored in a game this season.

"Too many offensive rebounds, too many second chances and too many turnovers, in general, in the first half," coach Tyler Colvin said. "But we made a nice run, had it down to 10 then didn't finish the last three minutes of the third quarter."

