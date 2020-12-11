Missed shots wear down Columbus boys

Early misses on easy shots took a toll on Columbus High confidence and gradually wore the Discoverers down in a 65-38 road loss to Omaha North on Thursday night.

Columbus trailed 20-11 after the first quarter then generated just three more points before halftime and fell into a 35-14 hole.

Head coach Jordan Hitchcock said the Discoverers were 1 for 9 on shots at the rim, categorized by the CHS coaching staff as within five feet, in the first half and let those misses affect the team's energy.

"We got good looks, we were missing bunnies and I think it kind of got in our heads," Hitchcock said. "That can steal a little bit of your hope then you're not quite as good getting back in transition."

North junior guard Mason Strong poured in four 3-pointers in the third quarter and put to bed any thoughts of a comeback. Strong finished with a game-high 28 and five 3s for a Viking squad that hit 50% from long range.

"The bucket was really big for them. Credit them, they did a good job getting into a rhythm," Hitchcock said. "They had a lot of guys that made a lot of shots. They were 9 for 18 from 3, and they're not a team that's necessarily good from the perimeter on a night in, night out basis.