Mistakes burn Lady Vikes

Lakeview committed eight errors and left four runners stranded on base in a 9-0 loss at Class B No. 10 Crete on Monday.

The Lady Vikings are 1-6 in their last seven games and have one regular season game left to get back on track before the conference tournament. Lakeview was back in action Tuesday night against North Bend.

"Mostly mental errors," head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "I know that we had two instances where fly balls fell in between two players because no one called or went for the ball.

"Another situation, the player just didn't go all out for the ball. We have had many conversations about attacking the ball and playing all out. We haven't found our confidence to do that yet. We will get there. Learning from it, brushing it off, and preparing for tonight's game against North Bend."

Lakeview gave up three runs in the first inning, two in the third and four in the fourth. Out of the nine runs Crete scored, only two of them were earned.

The Lady Vikings generated three hits, one each from Molly Frenzen, Calie Booth and Nathaly Loza. Crete only had two hits, but took advantage of four walks and only left three runners on base.

Crete pitching only walked one batter and struck out nine.