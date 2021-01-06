Mistakes mar SCC's upset bid

St. Paul boys basketball has won nine of its first 10 with a solid defense that has yet to allow 50 points in a game this season. That defensive control was on display again Tuesday at Scotus Central Catholic where the Wildcats forced the Shamrocks into a season-high total in turnovers and denied an upset bid in a 65-42 final.
St. Paul, listed at No. 4 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star Prep Ratings, has only allowed as many as 45 points in 10 games and regularly feasted on opponents' mistakes. The Wildcats lone loss is 46-33 defeat to No. 3 Adams Central on Dec. 15.
St. Paul set an early tone on defense then continued that to the final buzzer.
"Right away, we turned the ball over seven or eight times in the first five minutes. They didn't score on any of those, and it was 8-3 for three or four minutes, but we continued to turn it over," Scotus coach Tyler Swanson said. "They were the most athletic team that we've played all year, by far. Even their JV team was the most athletic I've seen in a long time, and they had varsity guys that were even more so. You can't turn the ball over against a team like that when they're strength is athleticism, turnovers and getting easy baskets."
Though St. Paul failed to capitalize on mistake in the early going, the Wildcats created extra possessions throughout the night and began to eventually find points.
They held a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter then went into halftime ahead 33-20. Scotus managed just four points in the third quarter and trailed by 25 at the start of the fourth.
Garrett Oakley scored 15 points for the Shamrocks and Kaden Young had eight. St. Paul limited Josh Faust to just three.
"If we had just not turned it over, I think we would have been in position to play with those guys," Swanson said. "But we turned it over 25 times and they scored 32 points off our turnovers."
Scotus was coming off a win in the holiday tournament that saw several youngsters come up with timely plays. SCC gives regular minutes to a handful of sophomores and an inexperienced junior. Their collective inexperience played a factor on Tuesday night.
Swanson expects growing pains with a mix such as that. Tuesday night was certainly that.
"Sometimes you start to worry about making another mistake and you get a little scared. I think we had a little bit of that in us," Swanson said. "Some of our younger guys played their worst games of the year, and you expect that to happen throughout the year at some point. You just don't think they're going to have one of those nights where they both turn it over a night.
"When that's compounded with the rest of the guys having a bad night controlling the ball, we couldn't get into a rhythm."
