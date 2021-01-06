Mistakes mar SCC's upset bid

They held a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter then went into halftime ahead 33-20. Scotus managed just four points in the third quarter and trailed by 25 at the start of the fourth.

Garrett Oakley scored 15 points for the Shamrocks and Kaden Young had eight. St. Paul limited Josh Faust to just three.

"If we had just not turned it over, I think we would have been in position to play with those guys," Swanson said. "But we turned it over 25 times and they scored 32 points off our turnovers."

Scotus was coming off a win in the holiday tournament that saw several youngsters come up with timely plays. SCC gives regular minutes to a handful of sophomores and an inexperienced junior. Their collective inexperience played a factor on Tuesday night.

Swanson expects growing pains with a mix such as that. Tuesday night was certainly that.

"Sometimes you start to worry about making another mistake and you get a little scared. I think we had a little bit of that in us," Swanson said. "Some of our younger guys played their worst games of the year, and you expect that to happen throughout the year at some point. You just don't think they're going to have one of those nights where they both turn it over a night.