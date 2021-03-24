Molly Roberts: A student of the game

Roberts' love of the game, and approach to learning through film, has led to a more strategic approach. When playing on the pitch she likes to try to view the game from a different perspective than her opponents.

"I definitely try to," she said. "I try to see it as, ‘How would somebody watching the game see this pass?,' or, ‘How would somebody watching this game see my touch?’ I always try to see an outsider's perspective, too, and I always try to get my head up."

Playing at the next level has always been a goal for Roberts. She started playing soccer when she was 4 and realized as early as her freshman year that she didn't want her soccer journey to end in high school.

When deciding where to play, Roberts said it was Concordia head coach Thomas Goines who was a key deciding factor.

Roberts won't have a lot of time to transition to the college level since Concordia's season starts in the fall. One of her biggest goals leading into the season is to stay conditioned.

"Staying in shape, obviously, because that’s a huge step, always improve my touch and always improve my vision and just every game is better for me is what I want to do," Roberts said of her goals.