Molly Roberts: A student of the game

Columbus High senior Molly Roberts isn't your average soccer fan.
Players and fans alike enjoy relaxing and cheering on their favorite teams when they watch a game, but Roberts and her father, Adam, treat professional games on television as learning experiences.
Adam will point out passes to Molly while the two watch Major League Soccer games or the United State Women's National Team. Molly recounts numerous hours spent in the backyard with her dad practicing different aspects of the game. Even dinner time serves as an extra film session for the two on occasion.
This dedication to becoming a student of the game has paid off for Roberts, who officially signed to play at Concordia University last month.
"It’s really exciting and kind of nerve-wracking knowing that college is a step up. So, I have to prepare myself in this season for that season because it starts in fall," Roberts said.
Roberts is a key part of the Discoverers' defense, which allowed just 16 goals in the 2019 season.
With role models such as Abby Dahlkemper and Becky Sauerbrunn of the women's national team, it makes sense why her defense is so solid.
"They’re so good and so consistent. It’s kind of my ideal center back and what I strive to be," Roberts said.
Roberts' love of the game, and approach to learning through film, has led to a more strategic approach. When playing on the pitch she likes to try to view the game from a different perspective than her opponents.
"I definitely try to," she said. "I try to see it as, ‘How would somebody watching the game see this pass?,' or, ‘How would somebody watching this game see my touch?’ I always try to see an outsider's perspective, too, and I always try to get my head up."
Playing at the next level has always been a goal for Roberts. She started playing soccer when she was 4 and realized as early as her freshman year that she didn't want her soccer journey to end in high school.
When deciding where to play, Roberts said it was Concordia head coach Thomas Goines who was a key deciding factor.
Roberts won't have a lot of time to transition to the college level since Concordia's season starts in the fall. One of her biggest goals leading into the season is to stay conditioned.
"Staying in shape, obviously, because that’s a huge step, always improve my touch and always improve my vision and just every game is better for me is what I want to do," Roberts said of her goals.
Roberts plans to earn a bachelor's degree in Psychology while at Concordia and hoped to pursue a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and work in a hospital.
For now, Roberts is focused on one last season at Columbus High.
"I’m just really excited to lead our team this season and hopefully leave a mark on the team, too," she said.
