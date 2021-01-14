More postponements hit Columbus boys basketball

Bad news has been the constant for Columbus High boys basketball through six weeks of the current season.

More was handed down Thursday when the Discoverers learned upcoming games for this weekend have been postponed. Two more makes the current streak three in a row following a postponement of the home game against Lincoln High last Saturday.

Columbus was scheduled to face Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista in back-to-back home games Friday and Saturday. Instead, the Discoverers will have gone 17 days since their last competition at Fremont on Jan. 5.

CHS officials announced Thursday afternoon that Lincoln East will be made up on Feb. 2 with a 7 p.m. tip off. If the Papillion-La Vista contest isn't rescheduled before next Friday the next time the Discoverers will hit the court is Jan. 22 against Grand Island.

This current run of postponed games fits a theme of adversity for Columbus. The Discoverers have suffered injuries to starters Garrett Esch and Ean Luebbe. Junior Kaleb Mulder, a potential starter before the season, hasn't yet played. Tadan Bell, who earned his way into the lineup due to injury and solidified his role, was injured before the Jan. 5 game at Fremont and was out as well.