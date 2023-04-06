The Lincoln family, operators of the US 30 Speedway in Columbus, will be honored by the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame.

After decades of running the race track, the Lincolns will be awarded the Gordie Shuck Memorial Lifetime Achievement as part of the 25th-anniversary induction ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Courtside Banquet Hall in Lincoln.

In a press release, the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame said, "The Lincolns have been a staple in the racing community for many decades promoting race tracks, setting the standard of racing safety and lending a helping hand to other racing facilities, helping them to be successful."

Bobby Lincoln said he and the family are humbled by the recognition.

"It means the world to the family," Lincoln said. "We have worked hard for 37 years at US 30 Speedway to make it one of the state's premier speedways."

Bobby runs US 30 Speedway currently after his parents, father Abe and mother Sam Lincoln, opened the operation of the race track. He said it was always a dream of Abe's to own one.

After a race track near Ag Park closed in the late 1960s, Abe's goal was to keep racing going in Columbus.

"For years he was trying and in the summer of 1984, we found that the land had come up for sale where we're at and Mom and Dad purchased it in the fall of '84," Bobby said. "In the spring of 1985, all six of us started working and building and between Mom working her 7-4:30 job and Dad working his job that was 10 hour days. All of us kids with high school and everything, we started working and every day it wasn't raining the entire spring and summer and fall of '85, we were there and built it."

Bobby said there was no blueprint for building the speedway. They built US 30 based on some of the designs of the best race tracks in the country.

"That's why our concession stand is up on top of the grandstand instead of down underneath because you can stand in line to get a hot dog or a soda or a cold adult beverage and you can turn around and still watch the race cars," he said. "You don't miss anything."

US 30 Speedway has now become the race track in Nebraska others around the state look to for help with designs and operations. Right now, there are 19 race tracks in the state.

"A lot of other tracks call us and ask us for advice and help. Now it's my wife and I and our two daughters that own it," Bobby said. "We're constantly getting phone calls from other race tracks and we go help them for a night or so if they're having a little problem or something. It's a good feeling that you're looked up to by other promoters."

What's allowed the speedway to be successful for nearly four decades, Bobby said, is putting full effort, not stopping halfway, into everything they do.

The US 30 Speedway has stayed in the Lincoln family since its inception, which Bobby said he's most proud of. His Dad was the primary operator, but he passed away from a heart attack on a race night in 1997.

Sam then took over running the track for another 15 years. Bobby's sister, Mari Melcher, operated the track for four years and Bobby's ran the track for the past five years.

Auto racing has been in the Lincoln blood for nearly four decades. Bobby described what the sport has meant to him and his family.

"Racing is probably everything for our family," Bobby said. "Everyone of us four kids and now that we all have spouses and everything, our whole world is out there. Racing is home. To have the community support our dreams just means the world for us. How we're able to keep Mom and Dad's dream going."