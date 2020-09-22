Three local drivers collect wins at US 30

Over 100 cars showed up for the 24th annual Abe Lincoln Memorial at US 30 this past weekend in what has become the biggest event for the Columbus racetrack.
Many local drivers had success at the track including James Roebuck in the Sport Mods on Saturday and Anthony Roth and Brian Osantowski in the Sport Mods on Friday.
Owner Bobby Lincoln said he was pleased with how the event came together.
"It was excellent," he said. "There was a lot of cars and a lot of good racing."
There was 121 cars on Friday and 132 on Saturday.
Another highlight was Mike Nichols winning his 560th A Feature race on Friday night. He had already cliniched his ninth national championship and the 2020 US 30 track championship. On Sep. 10 he won his 558th race at US 30, which made him the all-time leader in IMCA history.
James Roebuck from Genoa has been racing at the Abe Lincoln Memorial for several years but hadn't picked up a victory at the flagship event until Saturday. He drew poll position for the A Feature race and made the most of starting out front.
"I've been racing it for the past few years and finally got a win at it," he said. "I knew I was sitting pretty good for there. I had a pretty decent car."
With seven laps to go, Roebuck was involved in a crash. The race officials ruled the accident was not his fault and allowed him to continue.
"I got my spot back and chose a different line and it worked out for me, I guess," he said. "I just want to thank everybody that helps me and my sponsors."
Anthony Roth from Columbus won the Modified division on Saturday. Like Roebuck, Roth has been competing at the Abe Lincoln for a while, but finally picked up his first win.
"It's been one of them races I've been wanting to win for the last couple years," he said, "With it only being once a year, it's pretty difficult. I've gotten a lot of seconds over the years, but I finally knocked it off the list."
Roth started in the front row for the A Feature race and held his position throughout, fighting off three caution restarts to win.
"The whole race we just kept gaining ground and kept falling farther and farther back," he said. "A caution would come out and I would keep doing the same thing. The car was always there underneath me, always felt good and was always moving forward."
The last caution came out with six laps left to go. Roth said on the final caution he was focused on just having a good start and holding his spot.
"I just needed to have a good restart and don't spin my tires," Roth said. "I just need to get into that first corner and hit my marks."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
