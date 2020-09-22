Three local drivers collect wins at US 30

With seven laps to go, Roebuck was involved in a crash. The race officials ruled the accident was not his fault and allowed him to continue.

"I got my spot back and chose a different line and it worked out for me, I guess," he said. "I just want to thank everybody that helps me and my sponsors."

Anthony Roth from Columbus won the Modified division on Saturday. Like Roebuck, Roth has been competing at the Abe Lincoln for a while, but finally picked up his first win.

"It's been one of them races I've been wanting to win for the last couple years," he said, "With it only being once a year, it's pretty difficult. I've gotten a lot of seconds over the years, but I finally knocked it off the list."

Roth started in the front row for the A Feature race and held his position throughout, fighting off three caution restarts to win.

"The whole race we just kept gaining ground and kept falling farther and farther back," he said. "A caution would come out and I would keep doing the same thing. The car was always there underneath me, always felt good and was always moving forward."

The last caution came out with six laps left to go. Roth said on the final caution he was focused on just having a good start and holding his spot.