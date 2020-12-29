 Skip to main content
Mustangs master Bulldog boys
Mustangs master Bulldog boys

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs

Omaha Concordia continued a season of hot shooting and had just enough offensively to hold of the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys 53-41 at the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament on Monday.

The Mustangs' total was their lowest of the season, but it included timely makes from the perimeter to overcome a first-quarter deficit and hold a lead most of the game.

HLHF held Concordia to five first quarter points but saw an 11-5 advantage evaporate on a Mustang run that built a seven-point separation.

The Bulldogs battled back and took the lead in the third before the Mustangs hit back-to-back 3-pointers and seize control for the rest of the night.

The loss sends HLHF to a 2:30 p.m. consolation game Wednesday against West Point GACC back in North Bend.

At 5-3, HLHF's losses have all been at the hands of C-1 teams - two of them ranked.

"They are definitely one of the better teams we've faced. Our kids did a great job taking their transition points away, but they're just too good of shooters to keep in a low scoring game," coach Joe Hesse said. ..."Our three losses have been to pretty good C-1 schools, and I think each of them will have a good chance to win their subs and have a chance to play for a trip to Lincoln."

Reach The Telegram sports desk via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

