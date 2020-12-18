Mustangs race past Twisters

Cross County/Osceola wrestling split a pair of duals on Thursday night at Centennial, defeating the hosts but coming up well short of the top-10 ranked Mustangs.

CCO won seven of eight head-to-head matches against Centennial for a 37-30 victory. But with six open weight classes, surrendering that many free points to NSWCA No. 7 Raymond Central was too much to ask. CCO was defeated and went 3-5 in the eight matches that were contested.

The duals were the first of the year for CCO. The Twisters are back on the mat Saturday in more dual action at the Kearney Catholic Duals. Eleven other teams are in attendance for a round robin tournament with two pools of six teams.

Cross County/Osceola 37, Centennial 30: Two double forfeits and CCO forfeita at 120 pounds, 126 and 132 made up five of the first six matches. In the other, CCO's Tyler Shoup earned a pin with three seconds left in the first period.

Cross County/Osceola won four of the next five matches and turned an 18-6 deficit into a 27-24 lead. Centennial jumped back ahead on the final forfeit of the dual then CCO won the final two matches with bonus points.