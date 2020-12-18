Mustangs race past Twisters

Cross County/Osceola wrestling split a pair of duals on Thursday night at Centennial, defeating the hosts but coming up well short of the top-10 ranked Mustangs.
CCO won seven of eight head-to-head matches against Centennial for a 37-30 victory. But with six open weight classes, surrendering that many free points to NSWCA No. 7 Raymond Central was too much to ask. CCO was defeated and went 3-5 in the eight matches that were contested.
The duals were the first of the year for CCO. The Twisters are back on the mat Saturday in more dual action at the Kearney Catholic Duals. Eleven other teams are in attendance for a round robin tournament with two pools of six teams.
Cross County/Osceola 37, Centennial 30: Two double forfeits and CCO forfeita at 120 pounds, 126 and 132 made up five of the first six matches. In the other, CCO's Tyler Shoup earned a pin with three seconds left in the first period.
Cross County/Osceola won four of the next five matches and turned an 18-6 deficit into a 27-24 lead. Centennial jumped back ahead on the final forfeit of the dual then CCO won the final two matches with bonus points.
Down 18-6, the gap grew to 24-6 when Centennial's Jarrett Dodson scored a first period pin at 145. Channer Marsden (152), Cameron Graham (160), Bryce Reed (170) and Jakob Hogan (182) wiped away that lead in just about 10 mintes.
Marsden won by second period pin, Graham needed just 42 seconds to put his opponent on the mat, Reed went the distance for a 16-10 decision and Hogan pinned his foe midway through the second.
Conner Jones at 220 with a pin in a minute and 20 seconds and Kyle Sterup at 285 in a 17-3 major decision closed out the win.
Raymond Central 66, Cross Couty/Osceola 18: The Mustangs, also ranked No. 5 by the NSWCA in dual rankings, feature three ranked wrestlers on the roster. CCO has the same number, but none of those met head-to-head on Thursday.
Raymond Central's Mitch Albrecht (No. 4 126) and Logan Bryce (No. 2 132) accepted forfeits while Conner Kreikemeier (No. 1 152 did not wrestle).
By the time his weight class was up on the mat, it was a 36-0 Raymond Central lead with two wins and four forfeits. Tucker Maxson made it 42-0 with a pin at 152.
Graham (No. 2 at 160) finally put CCO On the board with a 57-second pin, Reed (No. 3 at 170) did the same 31 seconds into the second period. Raymond Central regained control with back-to-back-pins then Sterup (No. 1 220) came back down to 220 and scored a pin with 30 seconds left in the first. Two forfeits finished the action.
Reach The Telegram sports desk via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
