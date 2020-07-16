National high school activities body encourages schools to safely move forward with fall sports

The green light for high school sports in the fall has the backing of the nation's top high school activities organization.
Karissa Niehoff, the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations, said its important for schools to cautiously push forward with activities.
"Although there will be areas of the country where a return to the classroom and to activity programs may be delayed due to spiking COVID-19 cases, we believe the resumption of in-person classes, sports and other activities is crucial to the growth, development, and mental and emotional wellness of our nation's youth," Niehoff wrote in a letter published Wednesday.
Some states have made decisions to push sports back. New Mexico said it will play football in the spring, and Arizona and New Jersey are delaying the start of football.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted all high school sports in March, wiping out the spring slate, and recent spikes in national cases has led to a more fluid situation for state high school organizations. NSAA officials said on June 29 that July would be very telling in determining if fall sports are to proceed in August.
Niehoff pointed to a study conducted by the University of Wisconsin's School of Medicine after the March shutdown. According to the study, 68% of Wisconsin's high school athletes reported symptoms of depression by May, and 65% of them reported anxiety symptoms due to closures.
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar also has alluded to keeping kids' mental health in mind when deciding on the future of fall sports.
"(The Wisconsin) study confirms that involvement in high school sports and activities is absolutely vital to the social, emotional and mental health of high school students," wrote Niehoff, who noted the importance of finding safe ways to conduct in-class learning and activities.
"First, there must be a realization that the pandemic is far from over. As a result, in order to conduct sports and other activity programs in a safe manner, it will take a resolve on the part of everyone to keep going and keep trying. Things will not look the same as in the past. And there should be an abundance of care for coaches, administrators, officials and others who are more susceptible to the virus than the students."
