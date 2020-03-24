Nebraska Sports Council holding out hope for future events
View Comments

Nebraska Sports Council holding out hope for future events

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Sports Council has released an update on upcoming events including the Nebraska Corporate Games and the annual Cornhusker State Games.

On Tuesday, the NSC announced that it had postponed the third annual Nebraska Corporate Games and was looking at September dates. 

The 36th annual Cornhusker State Games scheduled for July 11-26 are still going to go on as scheduled at the current time. 

The Mud Run on Aug. 15, Golf for Gold Fundraiser on June 8 and the CSG Night at the Ballpark at Haymarket Park on June 25, as well as the Pumpkin Run, on a date to be announced, are also all on as scheduled. 

"Obviously, we will make changes as required for the health and safety of all, and we will communicate any changes via email and our social media accounts," Executive Director of the Nebraska Sports Council Dave Mlnarik said in the release.

"Concerning our operations, we have closed our office until further notice. However, the staff and interns are working remotely and eager to answer your questions at, info@nebraskasportscouncil.com or 402-471-2544. Leave a voicemail and we’ll call you back. 

"Same as you, we are staying positive as we work through these days of social and financial uncertainty, planning for all possible scenarios, with faith that we’ll emerge from our current shared trials kinder and stronger than ever."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twin River Boys: 'We over me'
Boys

Twin River Boys: 'We over me'

There are almost too many moments to choose from during a 2020 Twin River boys basketball season that had just about everything.

Overcoming the odds
Boys

Overcoming the odds

  • Updated

Cross County boys basketball came into the season with high hopes after a football season that reached the state semifinals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News