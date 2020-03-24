Nebraska Sports Council holding out hope for future events

The Nebraska Sports Council has released an update on upcoming events including the Nebraska Corporate Games and the annual Cornhusker State Games.

On Tuesday, the NSC announced that it had postponed the third annual Nebraska Corporate Games and was looking at September dates.

The 36th annual Cornhusker State Games scheduled for July 11-26 are still going to go on as scheduled at the current time.

The Mud Run on Aug. 15, Golf for Gold Fundraiser on June 8 and the CSG Night at the Ballpark at Haymarket Park on June 25, as well as the Pumpkin Run, on a date to be announced, are also all on as scheduled.

"Obviously, we will make changes as required for the health and safety of all, and we will communicate any changes via email and our social media accounts," Executive Director of the Nebraska Sports Council Dave Mlnarik said in the release.

"Concerning our operations, we have closed our office until further notice. However, the staff and interns are working remotely and eager to answer your questions at, info@nebraskasportscouncil.com or 402-471-2544. Leave a voicemail and we’ll call you back.

"Same as you, we are staying positive as we work through these days of social and financial uncertainty, planning for all possible scenarios, with faith that we’ll emerge from our current shared trials kinder and stronger than ever."

