New look Central men use fall to their advantage

"Essentially with only two returners, you basically have a brand new team," Ritzdorf said. "Even the two guys that are returning, we're asking them to do different things this year than they were last year."

Last year, Glover scored just over nine points a game and shot nearly 33% from behind the arc. Vinson only played around 10 minutes a game but grabbed nearly four rebounds a contest.

"They did a really good job especially later on in the season playing their role," Ritzdorf said. "This year we're going to ask more of them and ask for more production - not just be a role player, but be a pretty impactful player every time out."

Overall, Ritzdorf was happy with the progress Central made this fall. The Raiders played in two scrimmages - Doane on Oct. 17 and Northeast Community College on Oct. 31.

"From Labor Day until now, I think our team has gotten a lot better," Ritzdorf said. "We've gotten closer, even if you look at our two scrimmages. If you look at our first one to our second one we definitely improved."