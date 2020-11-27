New look Central men use fall to their advantage

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball was one game away from the national tournament in Danville last year. As the program prepares to make another run to a regional championship, the Raiders do so with an almost wholly new roster.
Central returns just two players from that group - neither of which were starters.
But when the NJCAA pushed the basketball season back to January, head coach John Ritzdorf admitted a small part of him was a little relieved to have extra preparation time.
Central was allowed to practice for 60 days in the fall. Ritzdorf used this time for skill development and installing his system with the new players.
"One of our biggest goals was just to take advantage of every single day we had," Ritzdorf said. "As we found out last spring, you never know when you're going to get shut down. Especially this year with the pandemic still going on, you never know. On Tuesday you might have practice, and on Wednesday you might have to quarantine."
The Raiders will have 10 players this year, five sophomores and five freshmen. The only two returnees are Dwight Glover and Emarr Vinson.
"Essentially with only two returners, you basically have a brand new team," Ritzdorf said. "Even the two guys that are returning, we're asking them to do different things this year than they were last year."
Last year, Glover scored just over nine points a game and shot nearly 33% from behind the arc. Vinson only played around 10 minutes a game but grabbed nearly four rebounds a contest.
"They did a really good job especially later on in the season playing their role," Ritzdorf said. "This year we're going to ask more of them and ask for more production - not just be a role player, but be a pretty impactful player every time out."
Overall, Ritzdorf was happy with the progress Central made this fall. The Raiders played in two scrimmages - Doane on Oct. 17 and Northeast Community College on Oct. 31.
"From Labor Day until now, I think our team has gotten a lot better," Ritzdorf said. "We've gotten closer, even if you look at our two scrimmages. If you look at our first one to our second one we definitely improved."
That's just one step in the process however. Ritzdorf's second team may take longer to gel with so many new faces. He came in last year with the benefit of four sophomores, three that had started the year before and the fourth who was a starter before transferring in.
It's a much different scenario coming up in a few weeks.
Central opens the season with a difficult slate of games. The Raiders are set to open the season on Jan. 9 against Cloud County Community College before playing Highland Community College-Kansas one week later.
"We're not anywhere close to where we need to be," Ritzdorf said. "We have a pretty tough schedule coming up in the spring semester. We have to get better, but I'm pleased with our progress up to this point."
The Raiders are now only allowed to practice eight hours a week and will soon be home on Christmas break.
Normally, players would continue to get court time in gyms back home, but that may be difficult for some players this year.
The players are submitting individualized workout plans based on their circumstances.
"We're going to have four or five weeks off after finals, and if you don't do anything in those four weeks you're going to be really out of shape and not ready to go when we come back in January."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!