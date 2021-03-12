Northeastern Junior College sweeps Central

Northeastern Junior College men's basketball set the tone early against Central Community College-Columbus, going on a 14-2 run in the opening eight minutes in a 86-60 win for the Plainsmen on Thursday in Sterling, Colorado.

By halftime, NJC held a nine point lead but went on another run and led by 30 with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game.

Central sophomore Dwight Glove led the Raiders with 14 points and sophomore Michael Ozomah scored 11.

Sophomore Emarr Vinson grabbed a team-high five rebounds, and Glover and freshman Jahad Hart dished out the only two assists for the Raiders.

The Raiders have lost two in a row and are 7-10 on the season.

Central will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Monday at home against North Central Missouri College. NCMC defeated Central 85-60 on the road on Feb. 20.

Plainswomen run away in victory

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball struggled on both ends of the floor in a 94-47 defeat on the road on Thursday to Northeastern Junior College.

NJC outscored Central 17-9 in the first quarter and led by 19 at halftime.