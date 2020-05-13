NSAA offers guidance on reopening weight rooms

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) released guidance on Wednesday about how high schools can proceed with the opening of weight rooms beginning June 1.

The NSAA listed the following requirements which the schools will be responsible to enforce during voluntary strength and conditioning sessions to limit the spread of COVID-19:

-- Maintain social distance by being six feet apart

-- Follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or less students

-- Groups of 10 or less must be pre-determined

-- Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another

-- Interaction between groups shall be avoided

-- Sessions can only include weight lifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness

-- Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment may not be used

-- Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC.