NSAA releases subdistrict assignment

In a rarity not seen in postseason basketball for a few decades, some teams will be hosting subdistrict tournaments that begin next week in girls basketball. Like in volleyball, virus concerns have remade a schedule that normally sent teams to neutral sites.
One of those fortunate enough to stay within the friendly confines for the first rounds of the postseason is the Scotus Central Catholic girls. Scotus is assigned a subdistrict with crosstown rival Lakeview, Boone Central and David City. A win over Lakeview on Tuesday locked up the top seed and will keep the Shamrocks inside the Dowd Activity Center for a game Tuesday against Boone Central at 6 p.m.
Lakeview and David City face off at 7:45. The winners advance to Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. for the subdistrict championship. The winner will then be reseeded for the 16-team district finals set to take place Feb. 26.
Lakeview is looking for a second trip to state in three years while the Scotus girls are seeking another following a state championship in 2018. Boone Central last played in Lincoln in 2012. David City hasn't qualified for state since 1994.
In other area subdistrict assignments, Clarkson/Leigh will host in Clarkson and play the winner of Stanton and Madison on Tuesday. Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic make up the other half of the bracket.
Howells-Dodge is the 2 seed for the C2-3 subdistrict in West Point. Guardian Angels Central Catholic plays Tekamah-Herman on one side. Howells-Dodge faces Wisner-Pilger on the other side.
Aquinas Catholic, Cross County and Shelby-Rising City will all travel to Utica. Centennial plays SRC while Aquinas and Cross County face off in the second game.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will also start its postseason journey at home. HLHF plays the winner of Osmon and Wausau while Tri-County takes on Plainview in the other semifinal.
East Butler, High Plains and Twin River will all travel to Greeley. Twin River and High Plains play Monday with the winner advancing to Tuesday to face top-seeded East Butler. Central Valley takes on Palmer on the other side of the bracket.
Osceola hosts the D2-3 subdistrict tournament as the 2 seed facing Hampton. Top seed Nebraska Christian awaits the winner of Heartland Lutheran and Giltner on the other side.
Humphrey Saint Francis will be at home waiting on the winner of Saint Edward and Elba. A win earns a contest with the winner of Riverside and Spalding Academy.
Although a subdistrict title isn't always necessary to move on to the next round, for most area teams its a must. Clarkson/Leigh, the No. 5 team in the C-2 wildcard standings, HLHF, No. 3 in D-1, and St. Francis, No. 1 in D-2 are virtually guaranteed a district final even with a loss. Cross County, No. 12 in C-2, is close but would feel much more comfortable with a subdistrict title.