NSAA releases subdistrict assignment

In a rarity not seen in postseason basketball for a few decades, some teams will be hosting subdistrict tournaments that begin next week in girls basketball. Like in volleyball, virus concerns have remade a schedule that normally sent teams to neutral sites.

One of those fortunate enough to stay within the friendly confines for the first rounds of the postseason is the Scotus Central Catholic girls. Scotus is assigned a subdistrict with crosstown rival Lakeview, Boone Central and David City. A win over Lakeview on Tuesday locked up the top seed and will keep the Shamrocks inside the Dowd Activity Center for a game Tuesday against Boone Central at 6 p.m.

Lakeview and David City face off at 7:45. The winners advance to Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. for the subdistrict championship. The winner will then be reseeded for the 16-team district finals set to take place Feb. 26.

Lakeview is looking for a second trip to state in three years while the Scotus girls are seeking another following a state championship in 2018. Boone Central last played in Lincoln in 2012. David City hasn't qualified for state since 1994.

In other area subdistrict assignments, Clarkson/Leigh will host in Clarkson and play the winner of Stanton and Madison on Tuesday. Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic make up the other half of the bracket.