Offensive woes derail Shamrocks again

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball had its most productive start from the perimeter all season on Wednesday at Aquinas Catholic. The bad news was that even with six made 3-pointers, the Shamrocks still trailed by seven at halftime. They then went O-fer from distance in the second half and suffered a 51-35 Centennial Conference first round tournament loss.
Scotus only mustered 13 points after halftime and dropped to 4-12 with a sixth straight loss. SCC hosts Wahoo Neumann on Friday at home in a conference consolation game.
"We were 6 of 25, but that's just kind of how we've been the last five games - we kind of live and die by the 3. I can live with it if we're taking good shots. We had a few quick ones early, but we also turned it over 12 times," coach Tyler Swanson said. "It was kind of a tale of two halves; we turn it over and make shots then don't turn it over but can't hit."
Trenton Cielocha, Jack Faust and Josh Faust all had a 3 in the first quarter. But Aquinas had two 3s of its own and five other field goals for a 16-9 lead. Carter Filipi came off the bench and sank two more, and Josh Faust added another in the second. The Monarchs matched that and matched Scotus in points. It was a 29-19 Aquinas lead at the break.
The Shamrocks then found just four points in the third quarter and saw the deficit balloon to 17.
Scotus love for the 3 has been more as a result of necessity than preference. As Shamrock fans are aware of by now, junior post Garrett Oakley has been missing since an injury to Norfolk Catholic on Jan. 12. Swanson and his staff have attempted to find ways to use Scotus' speed and smaller stature to its advantage. But thus far, opponents have packed it in and forced the Shamrocks to hit from long range.
Josh Faust led Scotus with 15 points.
"We're just going to have to make outside shots and get to the rim against a team that plays man," Swanson said. "But against a team that plays zone, a 1-3-1 of some sort, that's not to our strengths. We don't even have enough guys to throw the ball inside. We're trying different things to try and get the ball inside."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.