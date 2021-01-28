Offensive woes derail Shamrocks again

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball had its most productive start from the perimeter all season on Wednesday at Aquinas Catholic. The bad news was that even with six made 3-pointers, the Shamrocks still trailed by seven at halftime. They then went O-fer from distance in the second half and suffered a 51-35 Centennial Conference first round tournament loss.

Scotus only mustered 13 points after halftime and dropped to 4-12 with a sixth straight loss. SCC hosts Wahoo Neumann on Friday at home in a conference consolation game.

"We were 6 of 25, but that's just kind of how we've been the last five games - we kind of live and die by the 3. I can live with it if we're taking good shots. We had a few quick ones early, but we also turned it over 12 times," coach Tyler Swanson said. "It was kind of a tale of two halves; we turn it over and make shots then don't turn it over but can't hit."

Trenton Cielocha, Jack Faust and Josh Faust all had a 3 in the first quarter. But Aquinas had two 3s of its own and five other field goals for a 16-9 lead. Carter Filipi came off the bench and sank two more, and Josh Faust added another in the second. The Monarchs matched that and matched Scotus in points. It was a 29-19 Aquinas lead at the break.