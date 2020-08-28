Olnes throws two-hitter in 9-0 win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boone Central pitcher Avery Olnes showed no mercy from the mound on Thursday at home against Polk County. In five innings pitched, she only allowed two hits, striking out three batters and walking two.

Boone Central (1-1) defeated Polk County (2-3) 9-0 after eight of its nine starters finished with hits including home runs by Olnes, Madisyn Cunningham and Ashtyn Hedlund. Boone Central outhit Polk County 12-2.

The Cardinals scored three in the first, four in the third and two in the fourth to win by five-inning mercy rule.

Polk County's Kayleigh Pinney was responsible for both of the Slammers' hits.

After striking out two batters in the top of the first, Olnes hit a leadoff double to start the Cardinal offense. Cunningham tripled her in after a strikeout, and Hedlund extended the lead to 3-0 with a home run in the next at bat.

Polk County's Taylor Carlson reached first, in the second inning, after being hit by a pitch, but was stranded after a pop out ended the inning.