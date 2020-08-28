Olnes throws two-hitter in 9-0 win

Boone Central pitcher Avery Olnes showed no mercy from the mound on Thursday at home against Polk County. In five innings pitched, she only allowed two hits, striking out three batters and walking two.
Boone Central (1-1) defeated Polk County (2-3) 9-0 after eight of its nine starters finished with hits including home runs by Olnes, Madisyn Cunningham and Ashtyn Hedlund. Boone Central outhit Polk County 12-2.
The Cardinals scored three in the first, four in the third and two in the fourth to win by five-inning mercy rule.
Polk County's Kayleigh Pinney was responsible for both of the Slammers' hits.
After striking out two batters in the top of the first, Olnes hit a leadoff double to start the Cardinal offense. Cunningham tripled her in after a strikeout, and Hedlund extended the lead to 3-0 with a home run in the next at bat.
Polk County's Taylor Carlson reached first, in the second inning, after being hit by a pitch, but was stranded after a pop out ended the inning.
The Slammers' defense came up strong in the bottom of the inning, retiring the Cardinals in order. Pinney proceeded to hit one of her two singles and advanced to second after another hit batter.
But, the Cardinals caught her stealing third, and a pop out and fielder's choice ended the inning.
Olnes struck again in the bottom of the third with a leadoff home run. Cunningham hit a two-run home run two batters later. Hedlund followed the run with a double down the third baseline and scored after Addy Donelson singled to extend the lead to 7-0.
Olnes only needed six pitches to retire Polk County in the top of the fourth with a ground out, line out and pop out.
Olnes, Claire Choat and Jeslynn Beckman all hit singles in the bottom of the fourth to score three more runs.
Pinney hit a one-out single in the top of the fifth in an attempt to keep the Slammers rally hopes alive, but a fielder's choice and a ground out ended the comeback dreams.
Cunningham led the team with three RBIs, and Avery Olnes scored three runs.
After winning its first two games of the season, the Slammers suffered its third loss in a row. Polk County will be in action next on Saturday at the NEN Viper Tournament in Wisner River Park.
The 9-0 victory is the first of the season for the Cardinals who lost 9-0 in its season opener. Boone Central is also in action next at the NEN Viper Tournament.
Other teams in attendance are NEN (4-1), Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (3-1), Blue River (1-3), Pierce (0-6), O'Neill (0-6) and Highway 91 (4-3).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
