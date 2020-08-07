Omaha Public Schools suspends sports, activities for fall quarter

Prior to Friday's announcement, many parents and players had been vocal about keeping fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deshawn Woods, a standout player at Omaha Central who is receiving Division I college interest, started a petition to reinstate fall sports. By Friday afternoon it had nearly 1,000 signatures.

Another Division I football prospect, Micah Riley at Bellevue West, voiced his opinion on social media on Friday.

"I'm not a student in OPS but I have a voice and I use it!" Riley tweeted. "You the superintendent failed your student athletes! It might not be a big deal (to) you but for lots of kids it feels like it's all they have. (You're) not giving them a chance (to) do what they love."

Omaha Public Schools' decision will lead to a ripple effect in Class A, primarily with schedules and district assignments.

Columbus High football currently has two games scheduled against Omaha Schools. The season opener against Omaha Central on Aug. 28 and a game against Omaha Northwest on Oct. 9.

CHS softball, golf, tennis, volleyball and cross country were all scheduled to see Omaha schools in competition, as well.