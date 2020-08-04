One heck of a ride: Though Bank of the Valley came together late, fun summer was had by all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bank of the Valley coach Brach Johnson wasn't sure what to expect out of his group once it finally came together for an abbreviated summer season.

After all, it took some help from his son, Jaden, to take a roster that once had only three members in mid-May to 11 by the time of the first game on July 19. Yet, while it took some convincing, and players from outside the city, to complete the team, that mix of personalities produced one of Johnson's most enjoyable summers.

"We treated it like any other season. We practiced hard and did all of those things you'd normally do to try and improve as much as you can and play your best baseball at the end of the season," Johnson said. "...All said and done, with all the unknowns at the beginning of the season, not knowing if it's going to happen, and the way the guys came together, I was pretty happy with it."

A level of unfamiliarity was evident early on. A roster that included two players from David City, one from Humphrey and three that were back after a year of college dropped its first two, one in an 8-0 shutout. Johnson admitted there was a feeling-out process that had to take place in order to determine who could help the team best at what position and in what order in the lineup.