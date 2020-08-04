One heck of a ride: Though Bank of the Valley came together late, fun summer was had by all

Bank of the Valley coach Brach Johnson wasn't sure what to expect out of his group once it finally came together for an abbreviated summer season.
After all, it took some help from his son, Jaden, to take a roster that once had only three members in mid-May to 11 by the time of the first game on July 19. Yet, while it took some convincing, and players from outside the city, to complete the team, that mix of personalities produced one of Johnson's most enjoyable summers.
"We treated it like any other season. We practiced hard and did all of those things you'd normally do to try and improve as much as you can and play your best baseball at the end of the season," Johnson said. "...All said and done, with all the unknowns at the beginning of the season, not knowing if it's going to happen, and the way the guys came together, I was pretty happy with it."
A level of unfamiliarity was evident early on. A roster that included two players from David City, one from Humphrey and three that were back after a year of college dropped its first two, one in an 8-0 shutout. Johnson admitted there was a feeling-out process that had to take place in order to determine who could help the team best at what position and in what order in the lineup.
Hitting was expected to be a strength and eventually was. But as far as who would throw, in what order and how the defense was aligned, that required some trial and error.
Thankfully, Johnson had a group willing to take part in that process and, maybe, more importantly, do it with a smile.
"Sometimes, where a person can play and where they think they should be playing are two different things. Solving that formula was really critical," he said. "Expectations-wise, we expected to be competitive and do well. Early in the season, our offense took a little bit to get going. We just had to find enough pitching to get us by and let the offense dictate how things were going to go for us."
Bank of the Valley dropped the opener 9-7 and lost 8-0 three days later before winning four of the next five. Back-to-back losses then led to winning four of the final five.
As Johnson mentioned, hitting was the greatest indicator of success. The team averaged .371 at the plate, had a .463 on-base percentage and a .946 OPS. Four players hit over .400 and all four had at least 47 plate appearances. Haustyn Forney led with a .488 average and 18 runs scored. Ian Gibbs had a team-high 17 RBIs and 12 extra-base hits.
Colten Korth, Logan Jaixen and Gibbs tossed the most innings. Gibbs was the only known quantity at the beginning of the season. Korth came along nicely after a rough first outing, and Jaixen was reliable after never having been asked to throw so frequently in the past. But at the beginning, Gibbs was the only known quantity.
He finished 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA, 12 strikeouts and five walks. Jaixen was 2-0 with a 5.81 ERA, 14Ks and 11 free passes. Korth went 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA, 21 strikeouts and five walks.
"I was super impressed with those guys this year," Gibbs said. "They came in, did their job, threw a lot of strikes, came in, stepped up and threw great games when they were in. They did what they needed it to do. It was awesome to see those guys playing so well."
Perhaps everyone's favorite memory, and one that was most indicative of how chemistry played such a large factor, was the 8-4 win over West Point on July 9. Bank of the Valley trailed in that one 4-0 before a six-run fifth inning. Eight different players had hits, six scored runs and five had RBIs.
Jaixen started and Korth came on in relief.
Bank of the Valley had just two singles in the first four innings but the struggles were not apparent from the attitude of the dugout. When the comeback was completed though, the emotions were obvious. Everyone had a hand in the win, and everyone joined in the celebration.
"When we practiced and all that, everyone was super positive, and we just kind of bonded," Gibbs said. "When you get a lot of good practices in, that leads to a lot of team chemistry. It doesn't really matter where you're from as long as you're open and willing to be helpful. That's a great way to have a good team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
