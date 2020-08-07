One last chance for gold

First-year head coach Amy Ahlers said she is excited to see how Brodersen plays this year.

Ahlers has been an assistant coach for the past two seasons and has seen what Brodersen can do on the course.

"She has been playing really well this summer," Ahlers said. "I know she's going to use that momentum to have a lot of success this fall. We're really excited about that."

On top of excelling as an individual, Brodersen is hoping the Cardinals do well as a team.

The team is younger but has some of the highest numbers Boone Central has seen with nearly 10 girls out for the unit. Typically, the Cardinals only have five girls out.

"I would say the freshman talent would be surprising in my opinion," she said. "They're doing great. It's just awesome to see that the team keeps building. I'm going to be so happy for what they accomplish (in their careers)."

Brodersen said she is also hoping that Boone Central can start placing in the top three at meets and possibly even win some.

Being a senior comes with an added level of leadership, but it's a role Brodersen is familiar with as of the top golfers for most of her time in high school.