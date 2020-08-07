One last chance for gold

Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen started getting ready for her final season right after hole 18 of the state golf tournament last year.
The senior Cardinal held a three-hole lead after 27 holes in last year's Class C State golf tournament, but let her lead slip away over the final nine holes to finish second by four-strokes to Cozad junior Lynzi Becker.
With only one year remaining before going on to college at Wayne State, Brodersen said she wants to end her high school career on top.
While high school practice doesn't officially start until Monday, Brodersen has spent every day on the course or taking swings on her practice mat at home when the weather is bad.
"This summer, I can't count how many days I've practiced," she said. "If you want to go for your goal, you have to work toward it. I practice every single day ... If I wasn't, I was still thinking about golfing."
Winning state won't be an easy task. Four of the top five medalists from the state tournament are returning.
The level of competition is only an added level of motivation for Brodersen.
"When I was a freshman I was thinking, 'That top girl is going to be gone next year.' Now I'm the senior and I'll be gone next year. I have to compete with younger girls. It's the girls I competed with last year. It does add motivation to hopefully beat those girls."
First-year head coach Amy Ahlers said she is excited to see how Brodersen plays this year.
Ahlers has been an assistant coach for the past two seasons and has seen what Brodersen can do on the course.
"She has been playing really well this summer," Ahlers said. "I know she's going to use that momentum to have a lot of success this fall. We're really excited about that."
On top of excelling as an individual, Brodersen is hoping the Cardinals do well as a team.
The team is younger but has some of the highest numbers Boone Central has seen with nearly 10 girls out for the unit. Typically, the Cardinals only have five girls out.
"I would say the freshman talent would be surprising in my opinion," she said. "They're doing great. It's just awesome to see that the team keeps building. I'm going to be so happy for what they accomplish (in their careers)."
Brodersen said she is also hoping that Boone Central can start placing in the top three at meets and possibly even win some.
Being a senior comes with an added level of leadership, but it's a role Brodersen is familiar with as of the top golfers for most of her time in high school.
"I'm a pretty big leadership person," she said. "I like seeing people grow. I think I've had that position on our team for quite a while now. As a leader, you have to show that you have to put in work - that's the biggest thing."
Brodersen has already shown her leadership this summer, inviting the team out to practice twice a week. The turnout has been successful so far.
"I mentioned to them, 'We need to start getting out together,'" she said. "We've had practice sessions this summer where we've gone every Tuesday and Friday morning. We just practice as a team.
"Us girls have played together and have gotten used to the new girls, the new freshmen coming in, showing them how fun it is to play golf. We've been out a lot."
Part of her desire for winning state comes from the support of the Boone Central community.
The Cardinals have never had an individual championship in golf, and being the first would be the cherry on top of a successful career.
"It honestly would mean the world to me," Brodersen said. "I tried to do that last year for my coach, but I fell just short. When I started walking, I started playing golf.
"I don't want to put so much pressure on to myself to where I completely mess up, but it would mean the world to me to show my father that, to win it for him and also to win it for my grandpa and for my coaches."
Last year, her school kept everyone updated hole-by-hole on how Brodersen was doing at the state tournament.
The Cardinal said the support is just as strong this year and only adding fuel to her fire.
"Everybody is rooting for me back home," she said. "We have such a proud community-based fan base. It's amazing and so supportive. I want to do it for everybody. It would mean the world to come home, back to Albion, our small little town with a gold medal."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!