Osceola boys 4-0 after latest win

Osceola boys basketball continued to hum along Friday night in another impressive defensive performance.

For the third time in four games, the Bulldogs allowed fewer than 40 points. Osceola downed Hampton 53-31 and improved to 4-0 on the year.

Isaiah Zelasney led the offense with 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Osceola allowed fewer than 10 points in each of the first three quarters and built a 44-20 advantage for the fourth quarter.

"I feel that we continue to make strides in the correct directions," coach Jason Zelasney said. "Defensively, we are going in the right direction. The boys always work their tails off which makes coaching them so much easier."

Zelasney the player has scored 16 or more points in four of the seven games and is shooting 57% on the year. Freshman Kale Gustafson had 14 points and has been in double digits each game. He is hitting 68% of his shots.

The Osceola girls dropped to 1-3 and lost their third straight following a season-opening win during a 61-46 defeat to Hampton.