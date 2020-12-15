Osceola boys 4-0 after latest win

Osceola boys basketball continued to hum along Friday night in another impressive defensive performance.
For the third time in four games, the Bulldogs allowed fewer than 40 points. Osceola downed Hampton 53-31 and improved to 4-0 on the year.
Isaiah Zelasney led the offense with 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Osceola allowed fewer than 10 points in each of the first three quarters and built a 44-20 advantage for the fourth quarter.
"I feel that we continue to make strides in the correct directions," coach Jason Zelasney said. "Defensively, we are going in the right direction. The boys always work their tails off which makes coaching them so much easier."
Zelasney the player has scored 16 or more points in four of the seven games and is shooting 57% on the year. Freshman Kale Gustafson had 14 points and has been in double digits each game. He is hitting 68% of his shots.
The Osceola girls dropped to 1-3 and lost their third straight following a season-opening win during a 61-46 defeat to Hampton.
Freshman Emma Roberts had 18 but the next closest contributor was Courtney Sunday, also a freshman, at eight points. The Bulldogs hit just 34% of their shots but earned 19 trips to the foul line and converted 13 times.
"We played well in the beginning, but Hampton made a run and pulled ahead in the first half when we hit a little foul trouble," coach Ryan Dickey said. "The girls did a great job battling to stay in it and made a run themselves towards the end of the third to get it down to 12, but ultimately could not get over the hump.
"Their guards had a great night against us, so you have to give them credit, and they hit their free throws throughout the game."
Reach The Telegram Sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
