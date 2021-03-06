Osceola Boys: Zelasney finally enjoyed getting up the ladder

The Cardinals' two losses came against C-2 Fremont Bergan and D-2 No. 6 Wynot in the subdistrict finals.

Osceola knows the key to stopping St. Mary's is slowing down its transition offense, especially that of junior Aidan Hedstrom, who averages over 24 points a game.

"Our transition defense is going to be tested the most it's ever been tested," Zelasney said. "(Hedstrom) is a load. Slowing him down and limiting his touches is going to be a big factor for us."

Offensively, the Bulldogs will be looking to get sophomore Isaiah Zelasney and freshman Kale Gustafson going. The underclassmen duo combines for 34 points a game, nearly 62% of Osceola's offense.

"Your defense can kind of turn into your offense," coach Zelasney said. "When we get stops we can get out in transition where we can be a lot more dangerous. We'll look at finding ways to hit some soft spots in their defense and get those guys some good looks to get going early."

After 33 years of not making the tournament, the Bulldogs realize how much it would mean to the community to defeat St. Mary's and go on a state tournament run.

Osceola has never won a state title in its 18 tournament appearances. The closest it came was 100 years ago in 1921 when it finished runner-up.