Osceola Boys: Zelasney finally enjoyed getting up the ladder

First-year Osceola head coach Jason Zelasney had one main message to the Bulldogs the first time coach spoke to players - it's time to end the 33-year state tournament drought.
So, when Osceola defeated Paxton in the D2-8 district final on Feb. 27 it was a moment of celebration for Zelasney and the entire town.
He had been a part of district championship teams before as an assistant coach, but said this one felt different.
"When I was at Grand Island Central Catholic, I helped cut down nets and I never actually went up and did it," he said. "This time I was like, 'You know what, I want to be a part of that. I want to go up there and actually cut it down.' I was sitting there shaking the net and it felt like the flood gates had opened. The emotions were amazing. It's hard to explain how great it really was."
Zelasney experienced the dry spell first hand as a player from 1999-2003. His teams came closest to going to state his junior year when Osceola made it to the district final but lost to eventual state champion Spencer-Napier, which won back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003.
"My first meeting with them, I told them this was the year we were going to end the drought," he said. "I told them this is the year we were going to go to state and we're going to rewrite history."
The Bulldogs have struggled in recent years and had their first winning record last season after three starting years below .500.
The senior class of Carson Watts, Thad Rathjen and Kane Benson all suffered losing seasons as freshmen and sophomores going 4-19 and 4-18. This year holds special significance for them.
"It would mean a lot to me personally," Watts said. "My first two years of high school we didn't have a lot of success. If I could end my senior year off like that, that would be pretty outstanding."
Success for the Bulldogs this year started on defense. Zelasney emphasized a ruthless man-to-man strategy
"I thought we had some good pieces that would fit together, but I also thought we could become a really strong defensive team that could force teams into taking some tougher shots," Zelasney said. "... We became a straight man-to-man defense, and we really focused on our defense. The kids really bought into being there for each other. It was kind of all for one, one for all type of situation."
Zelasney added the Bulldogs aren't just content with making the field of eight. They expect an extended stay rather than satisfaction simply for participating.
Osceola will start the state tournament at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Lincoln East High School against No. 1 O'Neill St. Mary's, which has gone 22-2 so far this season.
"Some people look at it like you're the 1-8 matchup and you're looking to go down there and play one game and be done," Zelasney said. "That's not our mentality. Our mentality is to try and make some noise. We're going to take it game-by-game. We're focused on St. Mary's."
The Cardinals' two losses came against C-2 Fremont Bergan and D-2 No. 6 Wynot in the subdistrict finals.
Osceola knows the key to stopping St. Mary's is slowing down its transition offense, especially that of junior Aidan Hedstrom, who averages over 24 points a game.
"Our transition defense is going to be tested the most it's ever been tested," Zelasney said. "(Hedstrom) is a load. Slowing him down and limiting his touches is going to be a big factor for us."
Offensively, the Bulldogs will be looking to get sophomore Isaiah Zelasney and freshman Kale Gustafson going. The underclassmen duo combines for 34 points a game, nearly 62% of Osceola's offense.
"Your defense can kind of turn into your offense," coach Zelasney said. "When we get stops we can get out in transition where we can be a lot more dangerous. We'll look at finding ways to hit some soft spots in their defense and get those guys some good looks to get going early."
After 33 years of not making the tournament, the Bulldogs realize how much it would mean to the community to defeat St. Mary's and go on a state tournament run.
Osceola has never won a state title in its 18 tournament appearances. The closest it came was 100 years ago in 1921 when it finished runner-up.
"It would mean so much. From the get-go of the season we've had amazing support that's continued to grow as we've had success," coach Zelasney said. "I don't know what would happen in the community if we won a title. It would be great. I hope we get the opportunity to do that for them.
"...We want to be there on Saturday cutting down another pair of nets."
