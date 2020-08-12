Osceola Football: Repeat 40 96

The Bulldogs return multiple starters, but Wood said he is a little concerned about depth at the skill positions. The team will need to stay healthy to achieve its goals.

"We have some good kids back there, but we don't have a lot of depth," he said. "Staying healthy and having a little luck along the way are going to be key ingredients."

Osceola will have a chance to see its former teammates on Oct. 16 when it travels to High Plains. Wood said the team is looking forward to lining up across from another group of defending champs.

"Our kids are looking forward to that game," he said. "It's the last one on the schedule. When we get ready to play that game, everything will be on the table and there won't be any holding back."

With over one third of the team consisting of seniors, the Bulldogs feel that this may be their best chance to win another title.

"Some of them have been starting for three or four years," Wood said. "We lose a lot of good kids this year. ...With the returning starters we have, I think it's a realistic goal for us to try to get back there. Our kids understand what it takes to get there now."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

