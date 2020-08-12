Osceola Football: Repeat 40 96

Last year, Osceola/High Plains' motto was '40-96', which are the coordinates of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln where the Stormdogs won a state title.
The co-op is no longer in place this season, but Osceola's head coach Greg Wood still has his eyes set on a state title. This year the motto is 'Repeat 40-96.'
"We're pretty excited about the upcoming season," Wood said. "We return quite a few kids that were on that state championship team."
OHP went 11-2 last season, winning its last 10 games. Osceola drops down to D-2 this year but hopes to return to the title game and believes it has the talent to do so.
Wood knows that it will be a challenge, especially with the number of quality teams in D-2.
Humphrey St. Francis, Bloomfield, Falls City Sacred Heart, Kenesaw, Fullerton and Riverside figure to be in the top-10 and in a mix for a championship.
Even with the high level of competition, Wood believes Osceola will be dangerous this season.
"Our kids are excited about winning that last year," Wood said. "They got a taste of what that is like. They have busted their hind ends this summer to be ready for that challenge this fall."
The key to repeating: defense.
OHP allowed just over 31 points a game last year and held opponents to under 25 in the playoffs.
"Defense wins championships," Wood said. "We have to play good solid defense. I think we have the kids that can do that."
Osceola is also installing a new offense from last year. Wood plans to use more of a run-heavy offense, with tight formations, as opposed to the spread utilized last season.
The Bulldogs have already started to learn the news plays the past couple of months.
"This summer has been a huge help to us," Wood said. "We had three camps that we got a lot of reps in with our new offense."
The Bulldogs return their whole offensive line and another starter on defense. Osceola also returns one running back.
"We've had a really good summer with weight attendance," Wood said. "It's the best it's ever been since I've been coaching. We went to three one-day camps and got a lot of reps in for the kids. We feel like we're going to have another good year."
In total, Osceola has 23 kids out for football, eight of which are seniors.
The returning offensive linemen for Osceola are Kyle Sterup, Thad Rathjen, Corby Cannon, Carter Girard and Kane Benson.
Bryce Reed is the other returning starter who played safety on defense and will start on offense at running back.
There are also some new faces that Wood hopes produce.
Sophomore Isaiah Zelasney will play quarterback. Last year he rushed for 384 yards and eight touchdowns on just 26 carries.
"He's really a good athlete," Wood said of Zelasney. "He's got good size, outstanding speed and good athletic sense."
Senior captain Carson Watts, who plays running back, fullback and outside linebacker, will also be a key part of Osceola's success.
Osceola has never won a state title before the co-op. Its best finish was in 1989 when it lost in the title game.
Watts feels winning a state title would be truly special for his senior class.
"That would mean everything," he said. "That's everything you could ever dream of. We'd be up there in the top classes to ever pass through Osceola. We've worked super hard to get where we are right now and we just want to do that again. We want to be legendary from Osceola."
Watts is entering his third season as a captain and is getting used to the role of as a leader. In many aspects, he says this year hasn't felt much different despite his varsity days nearing an end.
"I've always kind of been a leader for the team," he said. "It hasn't really hit me yet, I guess. There's times where I realize it's my last go around so I have to make it count."
The Bulldogs return multiple starters, but Wood said he is a little concerned about depth at the skill positions. The team will need to stay healthy to achieve its goals.
"We have some good kids back there, but we don't have a lot of depth," he said. "Staying healthy and having a little luck along the way are going to be key ingredients."
Osceola will have a chance to see its former teammates on Oct. 16 when it travels to High Plains. Wood said the team is looking forward to lining up across from another group of defending champs.
"Our kids are looking forward to that game," he said. "It's the last one on the schedule. When we get ready to play that game, everything will be on the table and there won't be any holding back."
With over one third of the team consisting of seniors, the Bulldogs feel that this may be their best chance to win another title.
"Some of them have been starting for three or four years," Wood said. "We lose a lot of good kids this year. ...With the returning starters we have, I think it's a realistic goal for us to try to get back there. Our kids understand what it takes to get there now."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
