Osten's 17 not enough for Lakeview boys

Eli Osten scored a career-high 17 but the Lakeview boys combined for just 12 points in the second and third quarter during a 46-33 road loss at Pierce on Tuesday.

Lakeview generated just 31 shots, hit just 10 but remained in striking distance through the first half thanks to a strong defensive effort. The Vikings held the Bluejays to 14 of 39 shooting and forced the hosts to take 16 shots from the perimeter. Pierce hit just three of those.

It was a 14-10 Bluejay lead after the first quarter and a 22-14 advantage at halftime. Pierce stretched the gap to 14 for the final eight minutes.

Check back later on Wednesday for more on this story.

