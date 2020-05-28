Outdoor Update: Boating Safety

To view the guide online, click on Guides on the menu at the top of the home page.

Parks, cabin and lodge closures extended

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will continue cabin, lodge and group activity shelter closures at state park and recreation areas through June 15, with a further possible extension, in a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closures are being continued until proper disinfection between reservations can be achieved for the safety of guests and their communities.

“While this may be an inconvenience to those who have reservations for facilities, we want to make sure rentals are safe for our visitors and staff,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson. “We love seeing our parks and cabins filled with people spending time outdoors, but our top priority at this time has to be the health and safety of all Nebraskans. We will continue to restore services as conditions allow, and we thank everyone for their patronage and understanding during this difficult time.”

If a reservation has been affected by the closure, Game and Parks staff will contact guests directly about a refund or transfer, if applicable. Refunds will be provided to those whose reservations are cancelled.