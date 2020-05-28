Outdoor Update: Boating Safety

Nebraskans will enjoy this summer boating on waters across the state. As the weather warms for more trips to the lake, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging boaters to keep safety the top priority.
Boaters and paddlers should not take safety for granted. Game and Parks suggests ways boaters may reduce the risk of incidents and help ensure a safe and enjoyable day on the water.
Before Launching – Ensure your boat is in good running condition. Get the boat registered and, if a nonresident, purchase an Aquatic Invasive Species sticker on the commission’s website. Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Paddlers of kayaks or canoes should physically inspect their planned take-out point to make sure it is accessible.
Legal Operators – Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, who operates a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska must have successfully completed the Nebraska boating safety course. Anyone operating a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska must be at least 14 years of age. For more information about boating regulations, view the 2020 Nebraska Boating Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.
Wear a Life Jacket – Children under age 13 and anybody on a personal watercraft are required by law to wear a United States Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device. People being towed by a boat on skis, a tube, or other similar device also must wear a life jacket. Every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a flotation device for each person on board.
Avoid Alcohol – Boat operators can become impaired with less alcohol than motor vehicle drivers due to heat and dehydration. Boating Under the Influence is a criminal violation and is enforced actively.
Have All Required Safety Equipment – Life jackets, throw cushions, fire extinguishers and bailing devices are required on most boats.
Be Wary of Surroundings – Look around for other boats, personal watercraft, swimmers, stumps and other hazards. Speeds in excess of 5 mph are prohibited if within 30 yards of any other vessel, swimming area or dock. If padding a kayak or canoe, be aware of possible debris below the surface or under bridges.
Watch the Weather – Storms can pop up quickly in Nebraska. Check the weather in advance and monitor it during the day, if necessary.
Avoid Hypothermia – Even though temperatures are rising, the water still can be cold. Hypothermia is caused by exposure to cold weather or water. Take caution to prevent hypothermia.
Go Fishing – Fishing is heating up across the state. Get your fishing permit at OutdoorNebraska.org and head to your favorite lake.
Public urged to leave wildlife babies alone
It is natural for some people who see a young wild animal apparently abandoned by its mother to want to rescue it. The correct course of action is to leave it alone.
Here are some rules of thumb from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regarding wildlife babies:
-- A lone fawn, or other young bird or mammal, may appear to be abandoned or injured, but the mother frequently is off feeding or drinking. Do not move it. The longer the fawn is separated from its mother, the slimmer the chance that it will be reunited with her. In some cases, other deer will adopt an orphaned fawn.
-- It is normal for a doe to leave its fawn to keep it from being detected by predators. Predators can see the doe as it feeds, so she leaves the fawn hidden and leaves the area to draw attention away from the fawn's location.
-- Do not try to raise wildlife babies as pets. As animals mature, they become more independent and follow natural instincts to leave and establish their own territories. Rescued animals are poorly prepared for life in the wild.
-- Most wildlife babies are protected by state or federal law and it is illegal to possess them.
Big Game guide available
The 2020 Nebraska Big Game Guide is available in digital format at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website by visiting OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.
The publication is a summary of regulations, laws and orders pertaining to the hunting of deer, antelope, elk and bighorn sheep in Nebraska. It includes unit maps, as well as information on season dates, permits and bag limits. The guide soon will be available in hard copy wherever hunting permits are sold.
To view the guide online, click on Guides on the menu at the top of the home page.
Parks, cabin and lodge closures extended
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will continue cabin, lodge and group activity shelter closures at state park and recreation areas through June 15, with a further possible extension, in a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closures are being continued until proper disinfection between reservations can be achieved for the safety of guests and their communities.
“While this may be an inconvenience to those who have reservations for facilities, we want to make sure rentals are safe for our visitors and staff,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson. “We love seeing our parks and cabins filled with people spending time outdoors, but our top priority at this time has to be the health and safety of all Nebraskans. We will continue to restore services as conditions allow, and we thank everyone for their patronage and understanding during this difficult time.”
If a reservation has been affected by the closure, Game and Parks staff will contact guests directly about a refund or transfer, if applicable. Refunds will be provided to those whose reservations are cancelled.
Game and Parks offices, visitor’s centers and welcome centers also are currently closed to public walk-in traffic until further notice, as are playground structures at state park and recreation areas.
State parks and recreation areas remain open for day use.
