Outdoor Update: Camping and swim beaches to be restored

“With high demand for camping and outdoor recreational opportunities, and changes in the state’s Directed Health Measures, we are pleased to restore camping opportunities and allow guests to participate in activities they love – making memories in our parks,” said Director Jim Douglas. “We appreciate everyone enthusiasm and patience during these times we have worked to provide opportunities, while at the same time helping to protect the health of the public and our staff.”

The following measures will go into effect June 4:

• Game and Parks will return to the traditional format of combination advance reservation and first-come first-serve camping across the state. The park areas that will accommodate advance reservations for up to 50% of available campsites are listed on the agency website OutdoorNebraska.org.