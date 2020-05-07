Outdoor Update: Free fishing and park entry day delayed

LINCOLN, Neb. – In a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is delaying Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. It had been scheduled for May 16.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, typically held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, allows anyone to enjoy fishing anywhere across the state without a fishing permit or explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park without the need to purchase a park entry permit. Normally, activities are scheduled in state park areas in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, but Game and Parks announced on March 16 the cancellation of all agency-sponsored activities through May 31 to prevent large gatherings of people.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be discussed at the May 8 meeting of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln. A rescheduled date for Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be announced at a later time.
Parks are open for day use, fishing and recreation. Individuals should limit travel as much as possible, practice social distancing at least 6 feet between others, avoid crowded areas and adhere to the 10-person limit rule.
For updates or more information go to OutdoorNebraska.gov.
Bird Month Challenge
In honor of the role birds play in Nebraska’s economy and ecosystems, Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed May as Nebraska Bird Month.
The monthlong celebration, typically celebrated with bird-related events across the state, has taken on a new form this year in the interest of public health due to the novel coronavirus. Rather than attend an event, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission invites Nebraskans to get outside, look for birds and join a national citizen science program as part of the Nebraska Bird Month 2020 Challenge.
“Spring is a great time to go bird watching,” said Lindsay Rogers, Game and Parks Fish and Wildlife Education Division Administrator. “Many birds are migrating through the state and those birds that breed here in Nebraska are busy establishing territories, courting mates and building nests. Plus, birds provide a huge boost to Nebraska’s economy through hunting, wildlife watching and feeding birds.”
To enter the challenge, Nebraska Bird Month participants should head to nebraskabirdmonth.org and complete the commitment form. Those who do will be sent a package of birding resources. Participants then should head outside to look for birds and enter at least five species they find on iNaturalist, a web-based citizen science program.
The Nebraska Bird Month website also contains free resources, tutorials, lesson plans, and information about Nebraska birds. Discover more at nebraskabirdmonth.org.
“The most important thing this year is that Nebraskans are getting outside, learning about birds and helping scientists by participating in citizen science programs,” Rogers said.
Those who participate in Nebraska Bird Month should continue to honor all local, state and federal public health guidelines, including social distancing and wellness recommendations.
