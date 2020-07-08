Outdoor Update: Game and Parks continues to reopen facilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is pleased to announce the continued reopening of several facilities, activities and amenities in state park and recreation areas across the state.

They include:

• Most Nebraska state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen July 4. Pools will open with limited hours and operate at reduced capacity. Hours of operation can be found at OutdoorNebraska.org. The swimming pool at Niobrara State Park will remain closed. The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will open later.

• Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public July 1 for customer service, information and permit sales.