Outdoor Update: Join the Great Park Pursuit

LINCOLN – Enjoy an outdoor adventure with family or friends. Join the Great Park Pursuit for a chance to visit Nebraska’s many park areas, engage in healthy recreation – and possibly win prizes.

As a safety measure, the start of the traditional Great Park Pursuit was delayed until it aligned with Directed Health Measures. With travel restrictions lifting, the program now has opened to receive submissions, and the deadline has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.

The Great Park Pursuit is a free program encouraging participants to visit up to 20 official sites across the state, consisting of community, regional, state and federal parks. Participants register a team of up to 10 people online and then follow clues from the website or Great Park Pursuit mobile app to find a program post located somewhere within a park area. Once they find the post, the team can use the mobile app to mark their visit, or make a pencil impression of the post to prove they were there.

A number of prizes are up for grabs, including Nebraska state park entry permits for 2021, an iPad, and the grand prize, an outdoor recreation package valued at $1,500. Prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of post impressions that teams collect, or the number of park visits they mark on the mobile app.