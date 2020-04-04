Outdoor Update: Learning resources from Game and Parks

Seek answers about nature

Encouraging students of all ages to head outside is paramount for Game and Parks, but sometimes outdoor exploration leaves students with questions about nature they need answered. That’s why the agency created Wild What’s Up, an email where students can send their nature-related questions to be answered by a Game and Parks naturalist. Students can send their questions to ngpc.wildwhatsup@nebraska.gov, and receive an email answer. Plus, their question may be featured in a weekly video posted to the Game and Parks YouTube Channel starting April 3.