Outlaws seek players and coaches
The Columbus Outlaws Baseball Organization is looking for players and coaches for the 2021 season at the 8 and Under level. Those interested in playing on a team or coaching one is welcome to contact the Outlaws and apply. More information about the opportunity can be obtained by contacting Russ Hrouda at 402-910-2827.

