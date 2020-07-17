Outlaws seek players and coaches

Return to homepage ×
The Columbus Outlaws Baseball Organization is looking for players and coaches for the 2021 season at the 8 and Under level. Those interested in playing on a team or coaching one is welcome to contact the Outlaws and apply. More information about the opportunity can be obtained by contacting Russ Hrouda at 402-910-2827.
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
