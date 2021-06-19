Palmer on first year at Nebraska: 'We hated losing'

Failure in baseball, more so than any other sport, is part of everyday life on the diamond. Get a hit in 3 out of 10 at-bats and you're a hall of famer. But that doesn't mean players have to like it.
Nebraska baseball players certainly didn't this past season.
Scotus Central Catholic grad Tyler Palmer joined the Huskers last fall and, albeit in a redshirt capacity, was part of the magical run NU made to a Big Ten title and to within a win of the super regionals.
Palmer faced hurlers such as Cade Povich, Chance Hroch and Shay Schanaman during fall ball, quite an eye-opening experience. But even standing in the box against Nebraska's best wasn't the moment Palmer recognized he was in a whole different world.
That came after the first game of the season. Nebraska lost 6-5 to Purdue down in Texas.
"We dropped that first game and it wasn't like a high school game where you lose and everyone is happy on the bus the next minute. The games mean a lot to the coaches, to the seniors who are here for their last year," Palmer said. "We hated losing. That was kind of the first thing that really opened my eyes was how much we wanted to win."
Nebraska proceeded to do a lot of that. The Huskers bounced back and took the next three over the Boilermakers and had four winnings streaks of five games or longer while winning the conference by 3 and ½ games.
Palmer was in the dugout for nearly all of it, finding a spot out of the way in the dugout at Haymarket Park and traveling with the team for the first five road trips of the season.
He was working out in the outfield and in uniform for about the first six weeks until a conversation with head coach Will Bolt before a trip to Michigan State. Players that had been on the shelf with injury were back and available on the bench. Bolt sat Palmer down to address the situation and talk about a redshirt.
His days of jet setting and potentially playing were over for at least a year, but that didn't mean his impact on the team was over.
"We all came to practice with the same mindset. Whatever our goal was, we were going to do whatever that was to help the team get better," Palmer said. "For me, that was warming people up or helping the coaches out with defensive positioning. That's what us freshman did, and even the upperclassmen and the captains, they understood their role."
It's an approach Palmer said was prevalent throughout the roster and a major reason why the team overachieved its sixth-place predicted finish in the conference.
"Everyone understood their role this year, and it was just awesome. It wasn't an ego thing at all. If a guy didn't play it wasn't a big deal because we had trust in the coaches and the upperclassmen to get the job done," Palmer said. "It was really fun to be a part of a team that really cared about the team more than themselves. That was just an awesome thing to be a part of."
It was also quite the adjustment for a guy who has never had to wait his turn. Since he first stepped onto a field or a court as a youngster, Palmer has been a starter and generally the best player out there.
How much did that matter when he arrived in Lincoln? None. Past performance was dismissed. Everyone on the roster, Palmer said, had to earn it every time out.
He came to Lincoln with the idea that he'd find a way to play in his first year. Although he was disappointed that he didn't earn that right as a true freshman, there were more positives than negatives. Palmer said the guys in front of him taught him a lot on and off the field. Whether it was fellow guys in uniform or members of the coaching staff, lessons about leadership and team-building were constant.
"As bad as I wanted to play, it was still a great, great year for me," Palmer said.
Now, he'll be one of the holdovers responsible for ensuring that Nebraska's return to national prominence wasn't a one year fluke. Each of the three Husker outfielders from the season finale in Arkansas are seniors, though Jaxon Hallmark is still deciding whether or not to return for an extra year granted because of COVID-19. And there are other juniors, sophomores and freshmen waiting for their turn as well.
Palmer can't worry about all that right now. He'll continue to show up and compete every day. This summer he's in the Rocky Mountain College League playing for the Hays Larks in Hays, Kansas. The Larks play 27 games through the end of July and have started 3-1.
"It's going to be the same exact thing," Palmer said. "I know a bunch of good leaders are leaving, but the people who are going to fill their roles are going to keep that tradition, that culture, that attitude that we had every day. We're just going to keep doing what we've been doing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.