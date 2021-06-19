Palmer on first year at Nebraska: 'We hated losing'

Palmer was in the dugout for nearly all of it, finding a spot out of the way in the dugout at Haymarket Park and traveling with the team for the first five road trips of the season.

He was working out in the outfield and in uniform for about the first six weeks until a conversation with head coach Will Bolt before a trip to Michigan State. Players that had been on the shelf with injury were back and available on the bench. Bolt sat Palmer down to address the situation and talk about a redshirt.

His days of jet setting and potentially playing were over for at least a year, but that didn't mean his impact on the team was over.

"We all came to practice with the same mindset. Whatever our goal was, we were going to do whatever that was to help the team get better," Palmer said. "For me, that was warming people up or helping the coaches out with defensive positioning. That's what us freshman did, and even the upperclassmen and the captains, they understood their role."

It's an approach Palmer said was prevalent throughout the roster and a major reason why the team overachieved its sixth-place predicted finish in the conference.