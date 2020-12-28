Panthers pummel ice cold Discoverer girls

Columbus High girls basketball made just eight shots, was a miserable 1 for 17 from beyond the 3-point line and suffered a first-round Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament loss in Norfolk on Monday, 51-22.

Columbus trailed 12-8 at the end of the first quarter but then scored just four over the next eight minutes and never recovered from a 13-point halftime deficit.

"We took care of the ball much better. After the first quarter, they were more aggressive defensively than Northeast, and we took care of the ball better than we did against Northeast," coach Dave Licari said. "I don't know that we settled for the perimeter shot. We got some looks, but we were 8 for 41."

CHS struggled in a similar fashion in a 41-22 loss to Lincoln Northeast the final game before the holiday break. The Discoverers were 9 for 42 and gave it away 25 times.

Monday, they were 8 for 41 and had 17 turnovers - one of the lowest figures of the year. But an inability to score hampered any hopes for victory.

Columbus went almost five minutes scoreless in the second quarter before free throws finally ended the drought. Another drought that lasted until the final minutes of the game meant the Discoverers went nearly 15 minutes without scoring a point.