Panthers pummel ice cold Discoverer girls
Alyssa Dorau

Columbus junior Alyssa Dorau spots up for a 3 in a game earlier this season. Dorau and the Discoverers lost to Norfolk in the first round of the HAC Tournament on Monday.

 Nate Tenopir

Columbus High girls basketball made just eight shots, was a miserable 1 for 17 from beyond the 3-point line and suffered a first-round Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament loss in Norfolk on Monday, 51-22.

Columbus trailed 12-8 at the end of the first quarter but then scored just four over the next eight minutes and never recovered from a 13-point halftime deficit.

"We took care of the ball much better. After the first quarter, they were more aggressive defensively than Northeast, and we took care of the ball better than we did against Northeast," coach Dave Licari said. "I don't know that we settled for the perimeter shot. We got some looks, but we were 8 for 41."

CHS struggled in a similar fashion in a 41-22 loss to Lincoln Northeast the final game before the holiday break. The Discoverers were 9 for 42 and gave it away 25 times.

Monday, they were 8 for 41 and had 17 turnovers - one of the lowest figures of the year. But an inability to score hampered any hopes for victory.

Columbus went almost five minutes scoreless in the second quarter before free throws finally ended the drought. Another drought that lasted until the final minutes of the game meant the Discoverers went nearly 15 minutes without scoring a point.

"It wasn't that we couldn't make anything, but we almost couldn't hit anything," Licari said. "We had a lot of good looks during that drought. You're not going to be able to hold the other team down forever."

The loss drops Columbus to 1-6 and sets up a rematch with Northeast at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln High in the consolation round. Carly Gaedeke led CHS with six points.

"If you shoot like that, it just puts so much pressure on other areas of the game," Licari said. "Kind of like Northeast, I thought there were only a couple shots we shouldn't have taken or shot too quick. Other than that, we were OK with the shots we got; they didn't go in.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

