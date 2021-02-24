Patriots roll past Storm

Parkview Christian (D-2 No. 1 Lincoln Journal Star) backed up its top ranking, scoring 76 points in the first three quarters in an 85-23 victory over High Plains in the D2-3 subdistrict semifinal on Tuesday in Osceola.

The Storm (5-16) were led in scoring by senior Tanner Wood, who dropped nine points, hitting two 3s and going 3 of 4 from the charity stripe. Senior Mark Lual led the Patriots (23-1) with 29 points, shooting 6 of 10 from behind the arc.

"It was easy to see why Parkview Christian was the No. 1 seed," head coach Greg Wood said. "Regardless of how the game ended, I was very proud of our players for how they competed throughout the game. This season saw a group of students come together as a family.

"I saw improvement every day from them. Sad that it is over for our two seniors, Tanner Wood and Kolbe Owens. One of the things I talk about to my seniors is when it is all over, make sure when you look back you know you helped the team become better than when we started the season. Both of these young gentlemen did exactly that. I can't say enough about them. I'm very excited about what the future holds for this team."

Parkview Christian led 30-10 after the first quarter and 53-15 at halftime. The Patriots extended their lead to 56 points by the end of the third.

