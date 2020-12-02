Perault places fifth at nationals

"I was like, "This is kind of cool, this is fun. I think I'm just going to go for it, try it out in college and see what I can do.'"

Earning a trip to nationals wasn't an easy task. Lifters start at a collegiate-level meet run by USA Powerlifting and lift a certain amount based on weight class.

This was Perault's third time competing at nationals. The meet is technically the national meet for her junior season after it was postponed from April. It was the first time she had placed.

The UNL Barbell club also enjoyed success as a team. The women's team finishing third in the raw division.

The Shamrock graduate came into the meet hoping for success after seeing the pre-meet rankings.

"Going into it they give you where you're at with your previous total," Perault said. "They put you in a list before going to the meet, so you kind of can see where your old total lines up with everybody else's old totals. ...My preplacement was actually fourth place. I did know before going in that I would hopefully place in the top five."