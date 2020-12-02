Perault places fifth at nationals

When Scotus Central Catholic graduate Abbie Perault started powerlifting as a senior in high school she didn't necessarily imagine herself traveling around the country for competition.
After graduating, Perault went to Nebraska where she continued competing in the UNL Barbell club.
On Nov. 20-21, Perault competed at the Collegiate Nationals meet in Philadelphia where she finished in fifth place after successful attempts on all nine lifts. She set new personal records in all three events - squatting 352.7 pounds, benching 143.4 and deadlifting 352.2 pounds.
"It's always been a dream of mine for sure," Perault said. "It's kind of been a little bit of reach for a while just because starting as a freshman in college trying to go there I kind of realized how competitive it's starting to get, especially at the collegiate level. So, in order to just place top five that was honestly a big dream of mine to do while still in college."
Her journey to placing at nationals started long before that though. She started in high school and found out she had a natural talent for the sport.
"My first meet in high school I kind of went in not really knowing how I was going to do or how I was going to like it," she said. "I was really nervous. I think after getting a few meets in for high school I just realized there was potential there."
"I was like, "This is kind of cool, this is fun. I think I'm just going to go for it, try it out in college and see what I can do.'"
Earning a trip to nationals wasn't an easy task. Lifters start at a collegiate-level meet run by USA Powerlifting and lift a certain amount based on weight class.
This was Perault's third time competing at nationals. The meet is technically the national meet for her junior season after it was postponed from April. It was the first time she had placed.
The UNL Barbell club also enjoyed success as a team. The women's team finishing third in the raw division.
The Shamrock graduate came into the meet hoping for success after seeing the pre-meet rankings.
"Going into it they give you where you're at with your previous total," Perault said. "They put you in a list before going to the meet, so you kind of can see where your old total lines up with everybody else's old totals. ...My preplacement was actually fourth place. I did know before going in that I would hopefully place in the top five."
The sport has also given Perault opportunity to travel. She and her teammates weren't able to see a ton of Philadelphia because of health restrictions, but she's been able to visit College Station, Texas when she was a freshman and Columbus, Ohio as a sophomore.
"A few of my teammates went to the Rocky steps and did all that, there wasn't much we could do," she said. "A lot of of us ended up walking through the streets. Pennsylvania is way different than anywhere in Nebraska. It was cool to see how the city is set up."
Perault still has one national meet left in April in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
She is already setting high goals for her last championship.
"I'd say to place top five if not higher seeing than I got this year," Perault said. "And overall to just PR in all my lifts. It's kind of cool because it's an individual sport. Yes, you're trying to compete against other people, but really the ultimate goal is to beat your old max."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!