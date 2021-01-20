 Skip to main content
Perimeter shooting keys second half surge for North Bend win over Scotus boys
Perimeter shooting keys second half surge for North Bend win over Scotus boys

Scotus Central Catholic Shamrocks

A dismal offensive performance by the Scotus Central Catholic boys in the second quarter then five second-half 3-pointers by North Bend gave the Tigers a 76-53 win over Scotus on Tuesday night in North Bend.

Sophomore Carter Filipi gave Scotus some early momentum with two first-quarter 3s as the Shamrocks hit 3 perimeter shots in the first eight minutes. Regardless of those makes, they still faced a 19-14 deficit. Filipi hit another in the second, as did senior Kaden Young, but those were the only two field goals and points before halftime.

SCC trailed by 12 at halftime then gave three 3s in the third, allowed 23 points and saw the deficit grow to 18.

"We didn't handle their pressure very well at time," coach Tyler Swanson said. "In games where teams have pulled away on us, they were able to create turnovers that result in points. That happened to much for us to fully recover."

