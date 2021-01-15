Perimeter shooting pushes Cross County past Twin River

Cross County boys basketball hit a season-high nine 3-pointers, cashed in seven of those in the first half and claimed a 67-61 win over Twin River on Thursday in Silver Creek.
Though the final margin was six points, the Cougars stretched the lead to as much as 14 in the second half before the Titans chipped away.
Isaac Noyd and Haiden Hild had four 3s each for Cross County while junior post Cory Hollinger scored 18. The Cougars improved to 11-2 while dropping the Titans to 7-7.
"Cory was in foul trouble early and didn’t play much in the first half. He still dominated early, but Isaac Noyd stepped up and hit some clutch shots, along with Haiden Hild spotting up and shooting confidently," Cross County coach Jimmy Blex said. "We shot the ball well and took good open shots throughout the game. I thought our boys moved the ball well and played together in a tough game."Cross County boys basketball hit a season-high nine 3-pointers, cashed in seven of those in first half and claimed a 67-61 win over Twin River on Thursday in Silver Creek.
Though the final margin was six points, the Cougars stretched the lead to as much as 14 in the second half before the Titans chipped away.
Isaac Noyd and Haiden Hild had four 3s each for Cross County while junior post Cory Hollinger scored 18. The Cougars improved to 11-2 while dropping the Titans to 7-7.
"Cory was in foul trouble early and didn’t play much in the first half. He still dominated early, but Isaac Noyd stepped up and hit some clutch shots, along with Haiden Hild spotting up and shooting confidently," Cross County coach Jimmy Blex said. "We shot the ball well and took good open shots throughout the game. I though our boys moved the ball well, and played together in a tough game."
Twin River scored 16 first-quarter points and had scoring contributions from six different players. But as effective as the Titans were, the Cougars were just a little bit better.
They led 23-16 after the first eight minutes when Noyd, Hollinger and Hild each hit a 3. Hollinger had seven points, then, as Blex mentioned, spent the better part of the first half on the bench when he picked up his second foul in the first quarter.
Yet, his absence wasn't enough to derail the hot start. Noyd and Hild each sank two more from long distance. Cross County built its halftime advantage to 39-29.
"Cross County came out and shot extremely well," Twin River coach Tod Heier said. "They were able to beat us off the dribble for layups and knocked down 3-pointers."
It was a 14-point lead with just under six minutes remaining in the third. Twin River cut it down to eight at the start of the fourth and came as close as four with a minute and a half remaining in the game.
The Cougars were 8 of 13 from the line in the fourth to hold off the comeback.
Ross Hebda led Twin River with 20 points while Wes Graham had 13.
"We controlled the game for the most part," Blex said. "It came within a few possessions with Twin River hitting some big shots late. We did a decent job keeping our composure and finished well enough to win the game."
Twin River scored 16 first-quarter points and had scoring contributions from six different players. But as effective as the Titans were, the Cougars were just a little bit better.
They led 23-16 after the first eight minutes when Noyd, Hollinger and Hild each hit a 3. Hollinger had seven points, then, as Blex mentioned, spent the better part of the first half on the bench when he picked up his second foul in the first quarter.
Yet, his absence wasn't enough to derail the hot start. Noyd and Hild each sank two more from long distance. Cross County built its halftime advantage to 39-29.
"Cross County came out and shot extremely well," Twin River coach Tod Heier said. "They were able to beat us off the dribble for layups and knocked down 3-pointers."
It was a 14-point lead with just under six minutes remaining in the third. Twin River cut it down to eight at the start of the fourth and came as close as four with a minute and a half remaining in the game.
The Cougars were 8 of 13 from the line in the fourth to hold off the comeback.
Ross Hebda led Twin River with 20 points while Wes Graham had 13.
"We controlled the game for the most part," Blex said. "It came within a few possessions with Twin River hitting some big shots late. We did a decent job keeping our composure and finished well enough to win the game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.