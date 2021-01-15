Perimeter shooting pushes Cross County past Twin River

The Cougars were 8 of 13 from the line in the fourth to hold off the comeback.

Ross Hebda led Twin River with 20 points while Wes Graham had 13.

"We controlled the game for the most part," Blex said. "It came within a few possessions with Twin River hitting some big shots late. We did a decent job keeping our composure and finished well enough to win the game."

Twin River scored 16 first-quarter points and had scoring contributions from six different players. But as effective as the Titans were, the Cougars were just a little bit better.

They led 23-16 after the first eight minutes when Noyd, Hollinger and Hild each hit a 3. Hollinger had seven points, then, as Blex mentioned, spent the better part of the first half on the bench when he picked up his second foul in the first quarter.

Yet, his absence wasn't enough to derail the hot start. Noyd and Hild each sank two more from long distance. Cross County built its halftime advantage to 39-29.

"Cross County came out and shot extremely well," Twin River coach Tod Heier said. "They were able to beat us off the dribble for layups and knocked down 3-pointers."