Pilakowski pleased despite loss to Bison; Twin River boys drop third straight

The confidence built in a holiday tournament consolation blowout carried over to two days later on the offensive end for the Twin River girls. Though it didn't translate into a victory, coach Bryan Pilakowski saw more signs of progress in a 62-41 loss Saturday at Central City.
The Titan girls scored 53 in a 53-15 win over Schuyler two days earlier - the first win of the year and the first time the team had eclipsed 40 points. It didn't mean another win, but the offense may be starting to find a rhythm.
That can pay big dividends down the road for a D-1 program that plays a mostly C-1 schedule.
Most encouraging might have been 16 points by senior Katie Paczosa. After starting the season slow due to injuries, Paczosa scored 16 on Saturday to go with 20 against Schuyler and 10 against Scotus.
The Twin River boys dropped their third in a row in an 81-49 setback to Central City. The Titans came into the holiday tournament as the only boys team with a winning record but is now 4-6 on the year.
Central City 62, Twin River Girls 41: Twin River hit three first-quarter 3-pointers and Paczosa had eight points by halftime. The Titans kept pace with the Bison, trailing 26-23 at the break before the offense began to unravel in the second half.
Twin River scored just 18 points in the third and fourth quarters while Central City's Taryn Wagner poured in 20 of her 26 after the break.
"We may have played our best ball of the year; definitely in first half. We got behind in the third, tired out some and were not able to recover," Pilakowski said. "The girls battled hard and did some good things. If we continue to improve every time out we will be where we need to be in six weeks, and that is the ultimate goal."
Dec. 31 - Twin River Girls 51, Schuyler 15: Twin River earned the consolation championship of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament by limiting Schuyler to three points in the first, second and third quarters.
On the other end, Paczosa scored 13 of her 20 in the first half, Kamryn Lemburg hit two 3s and the Titans lead 22-3 after just the first eight minutes. Twin River shooters sank six 3-pointers on the afternoon.
"It's a confidence booster more than anything else, but it's just nice to make some shots," Pilakowski said. "I told the girls at halftime, the 3-point line is in the same spot as it was yesterday. We won our first game last year in the holiday tournament. We're hoping it's a step in the right direction."
Central City 81, Twin River Boys 49: Freshman Ayden Zikmund scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the second quarter and Central City turned a 17-12 lead into a 45-25 cushion by halftime.
He had 10 more in the third and the Bison cashed three 3-pointers in the frame to extend an already big lead to more than 30 points. Central City hit 11 3s on the night.
Tony Jarecki had 15 and Owen Koziol 10 for Twin River. The 81 points allowed are the most Twin River has surrendered since the 82 the Titans gave up in the district final loss to BRLD last season.
"Central City is a very good team and they shot the ball extremely well, hitting seven 3-pointers in the first half; we couldn’t match that firepower," coach Tod Heier said. "We’re struggling right now with several aspects of the game. "We’re working hard to correct those things and improve to where we feel we should be. "It’s a process, and we’re going to get there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.