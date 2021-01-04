Pilakowski pleased despite loss to Bison; Twin River boys drop third straight

Twin River scored just 18 points in the third and fourth quarters while Central City's Taryn Wagner poured in 20 of her 26 after the break.

"We may have played our best ball of the year; definitely in first half. We got behind in the third, tired out some and were not able to recover," Pilakowski said. "The girls battled hard and did some good things. If we continue to improve every time out we will be where we need to be in six weeks, and that is the ultimate goal."

Dec. 31 - Twin River Girls 51, Schuyler 15: Twin River earned the consolation championship of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament by limiting Schuyler to three points in the first, second and third quarters.

On the other end, Paczosa scored 13 of her 20 in the first half, Kamryn Lemburg hit two 3s and the Titans lead 22-3 after just the first eight minutes. Twin River shooters sank six 3-pointers on the afternoon.