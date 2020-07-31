Pilot program offers chance for women to expand outdoor skills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pilot program is providing Nebraska women the opportunity to purchase subscription boxes designed to help them develop and expand their outdoor skills.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission; Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; and Iowa Department of Natural Resources have joined Becoming an Outdoors-Woman and Women in the Outdoors in creating this opportunity.

Each subscription box, which will include gear, educational resources, field guides and more, can be purchased for $50. No long-term commitment is required. Participants pay only for the boxes they want to receive.

Box themes will change seasonally. The first box, for September, will highlight pheasant hunting. It will contain game shears, a fillet knife, blaze orange hat, shotgun cleaning kit and pheasant recipes. The items will be accompanied by a learning objective. Subscribers will have access to online webinars that teach skills using the tools in the box. Each quarter, a box will feature a new outdoor skill to learn.