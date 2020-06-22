Post 162 Juniors shut out Creighton

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Juniors opened the season with a bang on Saturday, shutting out Creighton 10-0 thanks to a combination of three pitchers and a balanced effort at the plate.
James Fogleman picked up the win with two innings of work, two hits, no runs five strikeouts. Sam Grape following him with just one hit allowed and four Ks and Trent Patzel finished it off with two more strikeouts.
Seven different Post 162 players had a hit and Carsten Bird drove in two with a first-inning triple and a fourth-inning groundout.
"I was really happy we were able to get runs on the board in the top of the first with a key triple by Carsten Bird and a double by Calvin Webster," coach Andy Bird said. "We pitched some young pitchers in this game, all of them first-year players for our Juniors team. All night, our pitchers were able to work out of situations with runners in scoring position and keep a zero on the board."
The Juniors plated three in the first, six in the fourth and one in the fifth. Fogleman walked to lead off the game then Bird tripled him in two hitters later. Calvin Webster followed it up with a two-out RBI-double, advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead.
Seth Wright started the fourth with a bunt single, setting in motion an inning that included three other hits, two errors, a hit batter and a walk. Wright came in on an error off the bat of Kyle Preister then scored on a hit batter with the bases loaded, Fogleman drove in a run on a grounder through the left side, Bird drove in a run on a ground out to third with the bases loaded and Sam Grape scored three hitters later on a passed ball.
A single, hit batter, one-out walk and another passed ball brought in Austin Kahlandt for the final run of the game in the fifth.
Fogleman pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second with back-to-back strikeouts. Grape left a leadoff double on in the fourth thanks to a strikeout and two ground balls. Creighton was set down in order during its other three at bats.
