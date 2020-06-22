Post 162 Juniors shut out Creighton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Juniors opened the season with a bang on Saturday, shutting out Creighton 10-0 thanks to a combination of three pitchers and a balanced effort at the plate.

James Fogleman picked up the win with two innings of work, two hits, no runs five strikeouts. Sam Grape following him with just one hit allowed and four Ks and Trent Patzel finished it off with two more strikeouts.

Seven different Post 162 players had a hit and Carsten Bird drove in two with a first-inning triple and a fourth-inning groundout.

"I was really happy we were able to get runs on the board in the top of the first with a key triple by Carsten Bird and a double by Calvin Webster," coach Andy Bird said. "We pitched some young pitchers in this game, all of them first-year players for our Juniors team. All night, our pitchers were able to work out of situations with runners in scoring position and keep a zero on the board."

The Juniors plated three in the first, six in the fourth and one in the fifth. Fogleman walked to lead off the game then Bird tripled him in two hitters later. Calvin Webster followed it up with a two-out RBI-double, advanced to third on a wild pitch then scored on a passed ball for a 3-0 lead.