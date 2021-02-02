Practice pays off for Discoverers

Madison Henderson wasn't too sure if Columbus High bowling would have a successful inaugural season after only three girls showed up to practice on the first day.
Those worries were gradually calmed then vanished on Tuesday when the Discoverers clinched a spot in the first-ever NSAA Bowling State Championships. Columbus qualifed after winning the A-5 District Championship at Westbrook Lanes.
"It feels really good. We put such a good team together and unified for districts," Henderson said. "We all worked really hard up to this point and put in hard team effort ,and I feel like the hard work effort paid off."
Henderson led the team and all bowlers with a three-game score of 517. Columbus finished with the top three bowlers when Zoi Goebel rolled a 485 series and Alex Holdsworth bowled a 465.
After the five Baker games, Columbus High had a combined score of 2863, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family bowled a 2346, Boone Central finished with a score of 2209 and Howells-Dodge tallied a 2064.
Head coach Bob Jaster was at a loss for words.
"I'm almost speechless," he said. "It's a goal that we set out to do, and the girls worked hard all season, and put together a lot of hard practices, and were able to achieve those goals."
Assistant coach Jim Henderson said it was the hours of practice the Discoverers put in that led to history. He said the team showed dedication amid uncertainty.
"We practice all week long for the entire season," he said. "We really worked on the technique to show what we can do today."
Another defining attribute of the season was the camaraderie between teammates. Jaster said the bond made practices more than just work.
"They all have this unity of joining together and working as a group," he said. "Without that, we wouldn't be able to get as far as we did this year."
The state championships will take place starting with the individual girls tournament at 9 a.m. on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes and Games in Lincoln. The girls team competition will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Now that the Discoverers have made it to the state finals, they're intent on leaving a mark.
"I really hope to win; take home that gold," Madison Henderson said. "I feel like that's everybody's dream to take home, but that's honestly my goal, and I feel like with this week practicing, we're going to hit it hard and take it home."
