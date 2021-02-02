Practice pays off for Discoverers

"We practice all week long for the entire season," he said. "We really worked on the technique to show what we can do today."

Another defining attribute of the season was the camaraderie between teammates. Jaster said the bond made practices more than just work.

"They all have this unity of joining together and working as a group," he said. "Without that, we wouldn't be able to get as far as we did this year."

The state championships will take place starting with the individual girls tournament at 9 a.m. on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes and Games in Lincoln. The girls team competition will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Now that the Discoverers have made it to the state finals, they're intent on leaving a mark.

"I really hope to win; take home that gold," Madison Henderson said. "I feel like that's everybody's dream to take home, but that's honestly my goal, and I feel like with this week practicing, we're going to hit it hard and take it home."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

